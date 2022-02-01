Jurors see video of victim

Feb. 1—Jurors in Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick's courtroom saw video of an 18-year-old woman meeting up with the man who is accused of later kidnapping and murdering her.

In his testimony, Beckley Police Department Lt. Morgan Bragg suggested it was likely that the defendant, David Hudson, could see that the .38 special revolver he is accused of using to shoot Amber Meadows' head was loaded.

Hudson is on trial for the murder of Meadows inside of a suite at Travel Lodge on Harper Road on July 9, 2018. Four witnesses have testified that they saw Hudson shoot Meadows in the head after a macabre evening of holding three women hostage inside of the hotel room and pointing guns at their heads and taunting them for several hours.

He had been arguing with Meadows throughout the evening and forcing her to text her boyfriend, whom Hudson said had stolen heroin from him two weeks earlier. The boyfriend was not responding to the texts, a witness testified.

Three other men — Tyrique Pearl, Antonio Williams and Jonathan Bird — were each charged with murder, kidnapping and conspiracy in Meadows' death. Pearl, Williams and Bird have accepted plea deals from the state and have agreed to testify against Hudson.

The men are charged with going into a hotel suite with Meadows, Destiny Conkle and Arileah Lacy. All of the men were armed, while none of the women were.

In the parking lot, Pearl said, a K-9 police officer intercepted Hudson and Meadows. Hudson told police he was "arguing with his wife," said Pearl.

Once inside the room, according to witnesses, Hudson told the women they could not leave. Witnesses testified that he removed the knobs from the doors with a rubber mallet, barricaded the two doors with furniture and began to drink.

They reported that Hudson confiscated the women's cell phones and put them in an ice bucket and that he later confiscated the mens' cell phones. Bird testified that Hudson, whom he described as being intoxicated, took his gun.

Story continues

According to those who were present, Hudson began to taunt the women by pointing his .38 special revolver, which he had just bought ammunition for earlier that evening, at their heads and pulling the trigger, while manipulating the hammer to ensure the gun did not fire. He often argued with Meadows and forced to her to text her boyfriend.

Pearl testified that he hid Hudson's gun at one point in the evening. Hudson then used Williams' gun to taunt the victims. Conkle testified that the three other men laughed but did not make threats or taunts.

Bird and Williams left the hotel room around 3 a.m. on July 9 but did not seek help for the victims.

Bird said that Hudson seemed to calm down in the early hours of July 9, and people in the room shared a marijuana joint. Hudson suddenly began a frantic search for his gun, Bird said, and Meadows came out of a bathroom and told him it was behind the toilet.

Bird said that Hudson told Meadows, "You could've got me."

Bird told Hudson that the chamber was empty, but Hudson replied several times that it was not. Hudson then pointed the gun at Meadows' head and pulled the trigger, according to Bird.

Pearl testified Friday that, after Hudson shot Meadows, he told Pearl that they should also kill the two surviving women, but Pearl and two other men fled the hotel room, instead.

On Monday, Raleigh Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Parsons asked Bragg about details of single shot handguns like the one Hudson allegedly used to shoot Meadows.

Bragg said that it is possible to look into the chamber of a single-shot handgun and to see if it is loaded.

Police did not recover ammunition from the room but found a receipt and a cardboard packing insert for the box of bullets, Bragg said.

Parsons and Hudson's court-appointed defense attorney Robert Dunlap sparred frequently over admission of video tape evidence and testimony by Lt. Bragg regarding pictures that appeared in a 141-page PDF file that Bragg had extracted from the victim's cell phone after she died.

Out of the hearing of jurors, Kirkpatrick asked them to develop an expedited way of going through the visual evidence.

Bragg's testimony did not flow freely in a narrative but was punctuated continually by attorneys' objections and Kirkpatrick's rulings.

With Bragg on the witness stand, Parsons showed a video of around 8 minutes that police compiled from surveillance cameras at the Little General Store in Crab Orchard. The video showed the victims and the defendants pulling into the parking lot and congregating in the lot for a little over an hour, according to Bragg.

Meadows was in the restroom for around four minutes, and Hudson entered the women's restroom when he arrived at the store, surveillance showed. The two were in the restroom around 63 seconds together and then exited the bathroom and the store. The two cars left the lot at roughly the same time.

At one point in the lot, Pearl handed a hoodie to Hudson, who began to wear it.

Bragg testified that he believed the men "lured" or "enticed" the victims to the hotel by offers of drugs.

Parsons led Bragg to explain some contradictory statements made by those who were inside of the hotel room.

He testified it is likely that the witnesses gave "self-serving" statements to minimize their own involvement in some aspects of the illegal activities inside of the hotel room.

"They were more clear about what Mr. Hudson did," he said.

Bragg pointed out that Conkle, Lacy, Bird and Pearl had all said they witnessed Hudson pointing two guns at the women's heads, telling them they could not leave and shooting Meadows in the head.

Bragg testified that the crime scene photos corroborated statements that Conkle and Lacy gave to police, about two hours after Meadows died.