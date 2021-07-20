Jurors selected in trial for Rowland, accused of murdering former USC student Josephson

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lucas Daprile, John Monk
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A jury of seven women and five men was chosen shortly before 1 pm Tuesday in the trial of a man charged with murder in the 2019 slaying of former University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson.

While an exact demographic breakdown was not immediately available, the jury appears to be diverse. Of the 12 jurors, at least five are Black, six appeared to be white, and one Hispanic. Apparent ages ranged from early 20s to 60s.

The defense was more aggressive in rejecting jurors, asking 10 potential jurors to be rejected, while prosecutors asked for four to be rejected.

Rowland, 27, is accused of kidnapping and killing Josephson in 2019 after she reportedly got into a car she mistakenly believed was her Uber ride. Josephson had been with friends in the Five Points nightclub area off campus. Hunters found her body the next day dumped in a rural part of Clarendon County, The State has reported.

Tuesday is the second day of the murder trial, which is being overseen by Judge Clifton Newman. On Monday, Newman and attorneys chipped away at a pool of 1,000 potential jurors. By Tuesday morning, roughly 100 remained. When Newman asked potential jurors who had heard about the case, which made international news in 2019, since yesterday, roughly 20 jurors stood.

Also on Monday, Rowland had initially sought to fire the three public defenders he had for the last two years, but eventually reversed his decision by the end of the day.

Opening arguments in the trial were expected to begin around 2:15 p.m. at the Richland County Courthouse. The trial is expected to last more than a week.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Dog unit from Richland County helps find body missing for months in Georgia lake

    The body of the 24-year-old basketball player from South Carolina was missing for 86 days after wind pushed him away from a boat.

  • Trial starts for man accused in Uber rider's death

    Opening arguments are expected Tuesday in the trial of a man accused of killing the South Carolina woman who mistook his car for her Uber ride. The trial is being held in Richland County Circuit Court in Columbia. The University of South Carolina student got into Rowland’s car in Columbia’s Five Points entertainment district without checking its license plate or having the driver say her name, authorities said.

  • Shuttered massage parlor was a brothel, Irmo police say

    The spa’s license has been suspended as police continue to investigate allegations of prostitution at the site.

  • New Jersey orders BlockFi cryptocurrency firm to stop offering interest-bearing accounts

    New Jersey ordered the cryptocurrency platform BlockFi Inc to stop offering interest-bearing accounts that have raised $14.7 billion from investors, the state's acting attorney general said on Tuesday. A cease and desist order from New Jersey's Bureau of Securities said BlockFi's accounts were not registered with that office or exempt from registration, and their sale violated New Jersey securities laws. Andrew Bruck, the acting attorney general, said the enforcement action against Jersey City, New Jersey-based BlockFi came amid concern about the growth of decentralized finance platforms for investors in digital assets.

  • Group of 88 seek exonerations after being allegedly framed by corrupt Chicago officers

    Nearly 90 people will petition an Illinois judge on Tuesday to dismiss their criminal convictions, which came after they were […] The post Group of 88 seek exonerations after being allegedly framed by corrupt Chicago officers appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Kansas City club Rendezvous Lounge has a license revoked, forced to close at 1 a.m.

    Rendezvous Lounge has been the site of fights and a shooting that spilled into the parking lot. On Monday the city revoked the club’s liquor license.

  • Naomi Osaka shines light on backlash over representing Japan at Olympics in new Netflix series

    In her new self-titled Netflix docuseries, Naomi Osaka discusses the backlash she received for representing Japan instead of the U.S. at the Tokyo Games. No surprise: The 23-year-old Haitian-Japanese player said her decision to play for Japan at the Olympics should not surprise her critics, noting that she has been playing for her birth country since she was 14, Insider reported. In an interview with Japanese broadcaster NHK in 2019, Osaka said she had a “special desire” to represent Japan at the Olympic Games: “I think that playing with the pride of the country will make me feel more emotional."

  • Ugandan who fled pre-Olympics camp found in central Japan

    A Ugandan athlete who fled during pre-Olympics training in western Japan last week has been found and is being interviewed by police, officials said Tuesday. Mie prefectural police in central Japan said 20-year-old weightlifter Julius Ssekitoleko was in the Yokkaichi city, 170 kilometers (105 miles) east of his host town in western Japan. Police are asking him what happened since he fled his hotel in Izumisano in the Osaka prefecture Friday, leaving behind a note saying he didn't want to return to his country.

  • Day care worker charged with assaulting children under her care, Lexington police say

    Security footage showed the 23-year-old assaulted several children by grabbing them aggressively by the arm, neck, and face, Lexington police said.

  • A New Docuseries Exposes America’s Epidemic of Dirty Cops

    Vice TVAmerican police officers’ reputations have taken a public beating over the past few years thanks to a string of notorious incidents, peaking with the 2020 murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police Department officer Derek Chauvin. Homicide isn’t the only crime that cops commit, however, and Vice TV’s new Betraying the Badge (premiering July 19) shines a spotlight on some of the most infamous instances of individuals abusing their positions of law-enforcement power for their own unjust

  • Richard Sherman 911 call under investigation by sheriff's office after widespread criticism

    Many have called for a 911 dispatcher to be fired for how she handled the Richard Sherman incident.

  • A mother and daughter decried a plea deal in Canyon County. Here’s what the judge did.

    A man’s case started with sexual abuse and lewd conduct charges. He entered an Alford plea to a felony injury to child charge.

  • Smugglers hit woman with car as she’s trying to pay ransom for nephew, Texas cops say

    “This is the definition of evil,” police said.

  • EXCLUSIVE: SF family held at gunpoint during home robbery

    The man says he was washing his car when the armed men approached. They then put him, his wife and two daughters in the bathroom, where they held them at gunpoint while robbing the home.

  • FBI agent who played key role in Whitmer kidnap investigation charged with assault

    A special agent with the FBI involved in the operation that resulted in a group of men being charged for allegedly plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was criminally charged on Monday in connection to a domestic incident.

  • El Salvador 'House of Horrors' killings shock nation numbed to violence

    Neighbors knew something was wrong in that squat green house when a young woman's screams pierced the quiet of their neighborhood in Chalchuapa, a small town about 80 kilometers (50 miles) from San Salvador, this nation's capital. Jacquelinne Palomo Lima, 26, and her mother had been lured to the windowless dwelling by the man who lived there – 51-year-old former policeman Hugo Osorio - who had promised them information about Palomo's missing brother, Alexis, a family member told Reuters. Neighbors called police when they heard Palomo's screams on the night of May 7 as she fled the home only to be overtaken by Osorio, who allegedly hit her in the head with a metal pipe and dragged her back inside.

  • Kansas City man charged in triple murder after family found dead in home: prosecutors

    Rahman M. Muhammad faces three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of armed criminal action, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

  • What we know about the Central Kentucky mother, daughter allegedly killed by teen

    Mother Tefani Noe was a University of Kentucky graduate working on her master’s degree. Her daughter was in middle school.

  • Ex-gynecologist accused of sexually abusing dozens of female patients faces new charge

    It's the seventh count for Robert Hadden, who prosecutors allege assaulted "dozens of female patients, including multiple minors."

  • The Cops Killed With Impunity. Then Came a ‘Perfect Victim.’

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyIt was 3 a.m. on a dark stretch of rural highway, and 17-year-old Hunter Brittain and his cousin were test-driving the pickup truck they’d been tinkering with at a local repair shop all night. Brittain, a white teen from the tiny city of McRae, Arkansas, who dreamed of being a Nascar driver, worked all year to buy the old white GMC truck. But the transmission was a persistent problem.The late-night spin was meant to see if his efforts