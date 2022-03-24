Jurors in shooting incident deliberate into the night

Mar. 24—LIMA — An Allen County jury deliberated into the evening hours Wednesday before adjourning for the night in the felonious assault trial of Lima resident Michael Sheets, charged with shooting his daughter's boyfriend nearly two years ago.

Deliberations were set to resume Thursday morning.

Sheets, 48, of Lima, was charged with one count of felonious assault, a felony of the second degree that includes a three-year firearm specification, which alleged Sheets did knowingly cause physical harm to Bradley Hutton by means of a deadly weapon.

Hutton testified Tuesday that he had accompanied his girlfriend, Bailey Sheets, to her father's home for an evening of socializing. In the early hours of April 12, Hutton told jurors, Bailey and her father began to have a discussion about the discipline of Ms. Sheets' daughter that "seemed to be cordial at the beginning and then seemed to get more heated."

Hutton admitted he interjected what turned out to be an unwelcome opinion and Michael Sheets responded "by telling me to shut my (f-ing) mouth."

"I tried to apologize and turned to walk away," Hutton testified. "Then he (Sheets) walked over and got a gun and said 'do you want to lose a knee?' or something like that. Then my ears started ringing and I realized he shot me."

During his time on the witness stand Wednesday, Sheets said he shot Hutton in the knee after the visitor to his home "became extremely agitated and aggressive" and refused to leave the residence on the morning of April 12, 2020.

"Were you afraid of him?" defense attorney Thomas Lucente asked his client.

"Absolutely," Sheets testified.

Sheets told jurors that around 6 a.m. on the morning in question he, his daughter Bailey and Hutton were in the garage of his home on Diller Road in Lima. He said Hutton had been drinking for most of the evening leading up to the shooting and "was more intoxicated than anyone I've ever seen."

He said a father-daughter conversation about child discipline became heated when Hutton interjected his unsolicited opinions. Sheets said he asked Hutton to "just chill out" but noted that Hutton "continued to be belligerent and rude."

"I told him if he didn't stop he would be asked to leave," Sheets said. "I repeated that 12 or 15 times but he wouldn't listen. Then he started making advances toward me."

The defendant told jurors that at that point he retrieved a Glock 9mm pistol and told Hutton, "if you don't leave my house I'm going to be forced to use a firearm on you."

Asked by Lucente about his emotional state at the time, Sheets said he felt "extremely threatened" due to Hutton's erratic behavior.

Under cross-examination by prosecutors, Sheets said he never saw Hutton in possession of any type of weapon but repeated that he was "absolutely" afraid.

"His refusal to leave my home caused me a lot of fear," Sheets said.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Joe Everhart, in his closing arguments to jurors, said Sheets' action did not meet the legal threshold of self-defense and that he should be found guilty of felonious assault.

"It's not the Wild West out there. There are limits to what you can do in self-defense," Everhart said.

He told jurors that one legal threshold for a self-defense verdict is that a person must have "a reasonable fear of death or great bodily harm" to justify the use of force. He said the actions of Sheets to produce a weapon and then use it constituted "more force than was reasonably necessary."

Verbal threats are also insufficient to justify excessive force, Everhart said. He displayed for jurors legal verbiage that said "resort to deadly force is not justified by abusive language, verbal threats or other words, no matter how provocative."

But Lucente offered a different view.

"This isn't about sticks and stones; this is about a man who wouldn't get out of Mike's house, who was pushing him while having a gun pointed at him. That man is dangerous," the attorney told jurors. "The state has to prove that Mike didn't act in self-defense and they haven't done that."

