Jurors split on death penalty, life in prison for man convicted of killing deputy

Opening statements are underway for the man convicted in a Lake County deputy’s shooting death.

A jury handed down a death penalty recommendation for Jason Wheeler back in 2006, a year after he killed deputy Wayne Koester.

However, two jurors decided that Wheeler should serve a life sentence instead.

The problem stems from a 2016 state Supreme Court ruling that states someone can only be sentenced to death if the jury reaches that decision unanimously. State lawmakers made that a part of state law the very next year.

The victim’s widow expressed relief after sentencing wrapped up all those years ago. But now, the case is back in the court system.

The defense told jurors that Wheeler is a changed man who found religion and that no matter what, he will die in prison.

