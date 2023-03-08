Jurors start deliberating in Householder/Borges trial

Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and ex-Ohio GOP chairman Matt Borges are charged with racketeering conspiracy. Jurors are deliberating the case.

After seven weeks of trial, the dozen jurors in a massive public corruption trial began deliberating Wednesday morning.

"Take whatever time you desire," U.S. District Court Judge Timothy S. Black told them.

He said he'll dismiss them around 4:30 p.m. today if they haven't reached a verdict.

The 12-member jury includes eight white men, two white women, one Black man and one Black woman.

Federal prosecutors accuse former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder of orchestrating a pay-to-play scheme that traded nearly $61 million in Akron-based FirstEnergy donations for legislation: a $1.3 billion bailout for two nuclear plants called House Bill 6. A chunk of that money funded an effort to protect House Bill 6 from a referendum to block it.

Ex-Ohio Republican Party chairman Matt Borges is accused of participating in the criminal enterprise and paying a bribe to obtain insider intel from the referendum campaign.

