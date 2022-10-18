Jurors say state should pay $33 million to man that says he was framed for murder by Whitey Bulger

The state of Massachusetts is being ordered to pay $33 million to a man that spent 36 years in prison for murder. The now-free man alleges infamous Boston mobster Whitey Bulger framed him for the crime.

Fred Weichel was arrested for the 1980 South Boston murder of Robert Lamonica before being freed in 2017. According to the Boston Globe, Weichel was victorious in a civil suit against the state as jurors ruled he should receive $33 million from the government.

Massachusetts state law caps the monetary award at $1 million but Weichel will likely receive more for lawyer costs and other fees.

