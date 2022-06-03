Jurors unable to agree on whether Santa Fe County deputy used excessive force

Jun. 3—A jury was unable to reach a decision recently in a lawsuit accusing a Santa Fe

County sheriff's deputy of assaulting and battering a man at his home.

Jasper Vassau filed a civil complaint in 2019 claiming he'd been injured and wrongly arrested in 2017 when three sheriff's deputies came to his home to investigate a dispute with a neighbor who had alleged Vassau had a gun.

Vassau did not have a gun, according to his lawsuit, which sought an unspecified amount of damages. The criminal charges against him were later dismissed, the suit said.

He said in his complaint he had stepped out onto his porch to speak with the deputies. During the conversation, he took a step down off the porch and was taken to the ground and handcuffed.

Vassau hadn't been aggressive or disobeyed any direct orders prior to the deputy's actions, according to the complaint.

It alleged the deputy falsely reported Vassau had turned around and attempted to go back inside his home, which was disproved by video captured by the deputy's lapel camera.

After a two-day trial in late May, jurors decided two questions in favor of the county, finding the officers had probable cause to arrest Vassau on charges of battery and resisting or obstructing police.

But Vassau's attorney, Nicholas Davis, said the panel deadlocked when it came to deciding whether Deputy Jose Rodriguez used excessive force when he arrested Vassau.

Davis said the case could be retried, but he and Vassau have not yet decided how they will proceed.

"I need to sit with my client and look at it and talk to the county to see if that is something we need to do," Davis said.

"Santa Fe County respects and thanks the jurors for their service," constituent services liaison Sara Smith wrote in an email on the verdict.

"We were pleased with the two defense verdicts rendered in the County's favor, and are confident that the County would prevail on the remaining count should it be retried," she added.