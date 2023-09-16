Jurors unable to reach verdict in accused cop killer's trial, will reconvene in the morning

After 11 1/2 hours, the jurors deliberating the fate of Othal Wallace, who is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Raynor, were unable to reach a verdict Friday and will be sequestered for the evening.

The stone-faced jurors filed into the courtroom about 10 p.m. Friday after being unable to reach a verdict.

Circuit Judge Raul Zambrano ordered them sequestered for the night at a hotel which will be patrolled by deputies.

They will be picked up from the hotel at 8 a.m. Saturday and they will reconvene at 8:30 a.m. to renew deliberations.

