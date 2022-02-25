Jurors to visit apartments shot up in raid that killed Breonna Taylor during Brett Hankison trial

Jurors in the trial of Brett Hankison, the former officer accused of blindly discharging his weapon amid the 2020 raid that killed Breonna Taylor, will visit the Kentucky apartments that were riddled with bullets during the chaotic gunfire.

Hankison is accused of firing 10 shots from outside Taylor’s residence in Louisville, endangering a man, pregnant woman and child living in a neighboring unit. At the start of his trial on Wednesday, Assistant Kentucky Attorney General Barbara Maines Whaley emphasized the officer was not facing charges for 26-year-old Taylor’s death, which ignited protests nationwide, but for his decision to recklessly open fire amid the narcotics raid.

Cody Etherton, one of Taylor’s neighbors and the state’s first witness, testified that he was startled awake on March 13, 2020 just before 1 a.m., when officers used a battering ram to breach Taylor’s door. The 29-year-old went to investigate, but bullets almost immediately started whizzing by his head, he recalled.

“One or two more inches and I would have been shot,” Etherton testified, adding the gunfire “nearly” killed him.

His partner’s son was also asleep in a room about seven feet from where a bullet struck a wall, he said.

Next door, Taylor and her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, were similarly sleeping when Hankison, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Detective Myles Cosgrove, burst into their apartment. Walker, who believed the undercover officers to be intruders, used his own gun to fire off a warning shot.

All three officers returned fire — Mattingly, the only officer who entered the residence, fired six shots while Cosgrove fired 16 shots.

Hankison also unleashed 10 rounds from outside through a sliding glass door and bedroom window, both of which were covered by blinds or curtains.

Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT, was struck 6 times in the chaos. She fell to the ground in the hallway just outside her bedroom and was pronounced dead on the scene. No one was directly charged in connection with her death.

Hankison is facing three counts of felony wanton endangerment and has pleaded not guilty.

Mattingly and Cosgrove were not indicted. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron ruled that they were justified in shooting in because Taylor’s boyfriend fired the first shot.