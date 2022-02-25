Jurors visit site of Breonna Taylor shooting in 3rd day of ex-Louisville officer's trial

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Though the glass door once shattered by ex-Louisville Metro Police detective Brett Hankison's bullets has long been replaced, the 15 jurors in his criminal trial were given the chance Friday to visit what used to be Breonna Taylor's apartment.

It's been nearly two years since three LMPD officers fired 32 rounds into Taylor's ground-floor apartment, including 10 from Hankison through a covered patio door and bedroom window.

The south Louisville apartment building has been given a fresh coat of paint on the siding and stairs, but at least one bullet hole remains visible outside the bedroom that used to belong to Taylor's younger sister.

From Thursday: Breonna Taylor's mother kicked out of court during Hankison trial

No one could point this out to jurors, though, as attorneys for both sides were instructed by Circuit Court Judge Ann Bailey Smith to not speak to them. Jurors were also not allowed to discuss what they saw with one another.

Some of the 10 rounds Hankison fired in the March 2020 incident traveled through Taylor's apartment and into an adjacent apartment with three people inside. He's pleaded not guilty to three counts of wanton endangerment, a class D felony, and is free on bond.

The entrance to the apartment of Breonna Taylor, shown Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Louisville, Ky.

Wanton endangerment can carry a sentence of up to one to five years in prison.

After a full morning of testimony about forensics from Kentucky State Police and FBI experts, jurors were transported to the St. Anthony Gardens apartments to view the exterior of the building, Taylor's unit and the adjacent apartment that was also hit.

Smith and attorneys for both sides walked with them; Hankison did not revisit the scene Friday.

The trial will resume Tuesday morning at 9:30 a.m. for its fourth day.

Breonna Taylor case: Here's what to know about ex-LMPD cop Brett Hankison's criminal trial

Jury selection for the trial took several weeks, and opening statements began Wednesday.

Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman and emergency room technician, was fatally shot by LMPD officers after they broke into her apartment about 12:40 a.m. with a search warrant to look for drugs and cash as part of a larger narcotics investigation.

Story continues

Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired one round from his legally owned handgun when officers used a battering ram to force open the apartment's front door. Walker's bullet struck Mattingly in the thigh, severing his femoral artery.

Jefferson County Sheriffs standby as the jury is given a walkthrough of the apartment of Breonna Taylor on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Louisville, Ky.

In response, Mattingly fired six rounds, Detective Myles Cosgrove fired 16 and Hankison fired 10. Six of those bullets struck Taylor, with Cosgrove firing the fatal shot, the FBI concluded.

None of Hankison's rounds struck Taylor, Attorney General Daniel Cameron has said.

No one has been charged for Taylor's death, which sparked a massive protest movement that summer in Louisville.

Reach Tessa Duvall at tduvall@courier-journal.com and 502-582-4059. Twitter: @TessaDuvall.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Breonna Taylor jurors visit her apartment during Brett Hankison trial