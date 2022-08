Aug. 18—GOSHEN — Jurors on Wednesday watched video footage of the attack on Forrest Howard that ended his life 14 months ago.

Jordan Wolf, 23, of Elkhart, is accused of killing the 27-year-old South Bend man in Elkhart on June 19, 2021. Police say Wolf shot Howard three times during a robbery in front of a South 5th Street house shortly before 5 a.m.