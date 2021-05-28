Jurors find Yale man guilty of child sexual abuse

May 27—After several hours of deliberation, 12 Payne County jurors found Jerry Gustafson guilty of child sexual abuse and recommended 25 years in prison and a $500 fine.

Gustafson, 77, of Yale, was accused of molesting a child when she was between the age of 5 and 12. Assistant District Attorney Erica Garuccio delivered the first closing argument Thursday on behalf of the state. She told the jury that the details given by the child were things that children shouldn't know about.

Garuccio said Gustafson wanted the jury to think the victim lied about the allegations against him. Garuccio also brought up the doubt the jury may have had after defense lawyer Jodie Gage brought up the victim not reporting sooner.

"When she did tell, she's been called a liar," Garuccio said.

Gage began her closing statement by talking about the police interview the jury watched Wednesday. She told the jury her client said he was confused and offered a reason the child may have lied to police. Gage also read many of the text messages that were introduced into evidence by the state. Gage told the jury the reason behind the texts was because Gustafson was concerned.

She also insinuated the victim made the sexual abuse allegations because she was mad or because of lack of attention from her family. Gage told the jury they could decide if the victim was a credible witness, and in her opinion the victim wasn't. She asked that they find her client not guilty.

"Mr. Gustafson's freedom is in your hand," she said.

Assistant District Attorney Debra Vincent gave the final closing argument, telling the jury to not lose track of the details — the details from the forensic interview and the testimony given at trial.

Gustafson's wife told the court he suffered from erectile dysfunction, prompting the defense to argue Gustafson couldn't have caused the injury to the child's genitalia because of this. Vincent said several other sexual abuse acts happened, unrelated to erectile dysfunction.

Gage asked for the jury to be polled after they gave the guilty verdict, and each juror said they found Gustafson guilty.

A presentence investigation was ordered and Gustafson will appear in court for sentencing at 8:30 a.m. July 6.