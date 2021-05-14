Jury acquits 19-year-old accused of shooting St. Cloud officer in hand

Jenny Berg, Star Tribune
·2 min read

ST. CLOUD – A Stearns County District Court jury on Friday acquitted a 19-year-old man accused of shooting a St. Cloud officer in the hand during a scuffle last June.

Sumaree D. Boose was charged last year with a felony count of first-degree assault of a peace officer.

He was acquitted by a 12-member jury after a weeklong trial that wrapped up midday Friday. By 3:15 p.m., the jury had reached a verdict.

The encounter last June triggered rumors of police gunfire against Black men, which sparked several nights of unrest in St. Cloud.

Court documents said that Boose fled from police the evening of June 14 and, sometime during a tussle in the backyard on the city's south side, a gun went off — hitting officer Ryan Priebe in the right hand and Boose in the chin.

"Whoever fired that gun used deadly force," said Ole Tvedten, chief of the criminal division at the Stearns County Attorney's Office, during his closing statement. "We know where the bullet came from."

Tvedten argued if Boose pulled the trigger, the action was intentional and meets the legal definition of assault.

During the trial, Tvedten presented evidence that Boose's fingerprints were found on the magazine of the 9-millimeter handgun fired during the incident. Further evidence showed a mixture of two or more DNA profiles on the trigger that included one matching Boose but not Priebe, Tvedten said.

Boose did not testify and the defense did not call witnesses. Defense attorney Jason Migala argued the DNA evidence does not prove intention, which was required for Boose to be found guilty.

While the jury was able to watch brief squad car and Taser footage, there was no video evidence showing what was going on under Boose while he and Priebe were scuffling on the ground, Migala said.

Furthermore, a Taser wire was wrapped around the trigger — and dirt and grass were found on the gun, indicating it was being pushed into the ground during the incident. None of the circumstances can prove whether it was an accidental discharge or if someone pulled the trigger, Migala said.

"None of the evidence suggests Sumaree Boose pulled the trigger," Migala said.

Jenny Berg • 612-673-7299

Twitter: @bergjenny

Recommended Stories

  • 21 Bowling Green students broke school code in alleged hazing incident that led to sophomore's death: investigation

    The sophomore student, Stone Foltz, was found unconscious by his roommate after alleged alcohol poisoning, and died three days later.

  • U.S. marshal charged in twisted 'rape fantasy' plot against ex-girlfriend

    Ian Diaz was arrested five years after prosecutors say he framed his ex-girlfriend in a scheme that resulted in her spending 88 days in jail.

  • 8-year-old Missouri boy drowns while visiting Texas beach with family, officials say

    A lifeguard jumped to save the Missouri boy, but he was pulled away by a rip current, officials say.

  • Mississippi justices toss voter-backed marijuana initiative

    Mississippi will remain in the minority of states without a medical marijuana program after the state Supreme Court on Friday overturned an initiative that voters approved last fall — a decision that also limits other citizen-led efforts to put issues on the statewide ballot. At the heart of the ruling is the fact that initiatives need signatures from five congressional districts to get on the ballot, but because of Mississippi’s stagnant population, the state only has four districts. Six justices ruled that the medical marijuana initiative is void because the state's initiative process is outdated.

  • Kevin McCarthy's staff were accused of hanging up on a DC cop who defended the Capitol from rioters and wants the GOP to take it seriously

    Rep. Eric Swalwell accused McCarthy's team of having cut the officer off, who is trying to get greater recognition of the impact of the Capitol riot.

  • Two boys, 11 and 17, arrested in connection with violent robbery of elderly Asian man

    The younger suspect was caught driving a car that had been carjacked in Oakland, police said.

  • Aldis Hodge's 'Black Adam' Workout Puts The Rock on Notice

    The actor, who will play Hawkman in the DC universe, shares a super-powered chest day session.

  • Oklahoma governor booted from Tulsa Race Massacre commission

    The commission formed to observe the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre announced Friday that it had booted Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt from his seat on the panel a week after he signed a bill outlawing the teaching of some race and racism concepts in public schools. A statement from the commission did not indicate the reason for the parting, and a spokeswoman said the commission had no further comment. “The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commissioners met Tuesday and agreed through consensus to part ways with Governor Stitt,” the commission's statement said.

  • GOP Rep. Doug Lamborn let his son live in a storage unit in the US Capitol basement for weeks, lawsuit claims

    The lawsuit from a former staffer alleges that Lamborn disregarded COVID-19 safety protocols and made staff perform personal errands for his family.

  • Georgia mom killed by boyfriend at her job in murder-suicide

    On Monday, investigators reported Leilani Billingsley was fatally shot allegedly by her boyfriend before he turning the gun on himself. “Based on eyewitnesses and video information obtained by detectives at the scene, it was determined that Mr. Sullivan had physically assaulted Ms. Billingsley before shooting her,” said Cobb County police spokesman Sgt. Wayne Delk in an emailed statement. Around 11 a.m, shots were fired in the rear parking lot of Riverside EpiCenter, located on Riverside Parkway near Austell.

  • An Entire County Just Paid Thousands to Join a Far-Right Group

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Alamy/Getty/HandoutLander County, Nevada, is shelling out $2,500 for lifetime membership to a controversial, far-right law-enforcement group, The Daily Beast has learned. For their money, residents will get some lapel pins, a plaque, and a big party featuring an alleged participant in the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol.A former mining boom community in the Nevada desert, Lander County is the rural home to fewer than 10,000 residents. But after a 4-1 vote by its board of commissioners, it’s the first in the nation with a dubious distinction: Lander will become a county-level member of the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association, a right-wing group that promotes sheriffs as the last bastion of freedom and safety in Joe Biden’s America.The Lander County manager and the head of the CSPOA both told The Daily Beast on Friday that the county had paid a $2,500 lifetime membership fee to join the group. And on Saturday, the county will host a party to celebrate its new status. The event’s speakers list includes the head of the CSPOA, a California-based “mamalitia” [mama militia], and Simone Gold, a hydroxychloroquine-hyping doctor who is currently facing charges for allegedly entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.Richard Mack, founder of the CSPOA, said Lander’s county manager reached out about securing membership for the entire jurisdiction. Membership is largely “symbolic,” Mack told The Daily Beast, though it does come at a cost.“It’s $2,500,” Mack said on Friday. “We’re giving them a huge membership plaque to put on their wall at the county building and we’re giving them all sorts of merchandise from CSPOA: 100 lapel pins, 500 books, and blah blah blah, so when people come by or any citizen comes by, they can always get one. Then we’re gonna give out a bunch of free stuff tomorrow, too.”Though Lander County leans strongly Republican, not everyone is thrilled with the news. Claudio Cardosa, chair of the county’s Democratic party, said he hadn’t even heard of the CSPOA until the county’s commissioners were voting to join it.“I don’t know why the county’s joining organizations. That should be left up to individuals, not counties,” Cardosa told The Daily Beast. “We’ve got that much money we can just join associations, right or left?”Mack said the county’s five commissioners voted unanimously in favor of CSPOA membership. That’s not exactly right, the county manager, Bert Ramos noted.“It was a 4-1 vote,” Ramos told The Daily Beast. He said the opposing commissioner thought the CSPOA “was a militia and a group that would incite violence, supposedly. Misinformed is what the opposition’s initial opinion was. Since then, I think, that commissioner has done some research and is now in favor. But she was under the impression that it was more of a radical right-wing group.”The dissenting commissioner might be forgiven for identifying the CSPOA as fringe.Mack is a former sheriff who made his fame suing the federal government over gun laws. After leaving law enforcement, he launched a series of unsuccessful runs for office, and by 2010 had become a board member for the Oath Keepers, a far-right paramilitary group deeply implicated in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. (He quit the group in 2016, telling BuzzFeed it was becoming too much like a militia, although the Oath Keepers’ founder has subsequently appeared in videos the CSPOA sells online.)They Went to D.C. on Jan. 6. Now They’re Running for Office.In 2011, Mack launched the CSPOA, which tapped into a political theory that claims sheriffs—not city, state, or federal agencies—are where the buck stops with law and order. The theory is popular in conservative and libertarian circles, where its advocates use it to argue for selective enforcement of certain issues, like gun control or (notably in 2020) COVID-19 prevention measures.Rachel Goldwasser, a research analyst with the Southern Poverty Law Center, said the group’s claims to sheriff supremacy are, simply, bogus.“They believe they have more enforcement authority than anyone else, including the president,” Goldwasser told The Daily Beast. “Mack has said this repeatedly. Where they become extreme is not just in the notion that they have more authority (they don't), but in how they go about utilizing the authority they think they have."Some of the CSPOA’s most notable associates have also been its most controversial. Among them is Joe Arpaio, the former Maricopa County, Arizona sheriff who ran a notoriously brutal outdoor jail, and who was convicted of contempt of court due to his department’s racial profiling practices. (Arpaio was later pardoned by President Donald Trump.) Former Milwaukee County, Wisconsin Sheriff David Clarke, another GOP firebrand who ran a deadly jail, is a CSPOA award recipient. Barry County, Michigan Sheriff Dar Leaf, who has filed lawsuits attempting to overturn President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory and who described an alleged plot to kidnap the state’s governor as a “citizen’s arrest,” has also spoken at the group’s conferences.Ramos declined to address CSPOA members’ more outlandish legal theories.“That’s all subjective. I’m not getting into that because it can get ridiculous,” he said.Not ridiculous enough to stop his county’s membership from becoming official on Saturday. “We’ll give him the check to make it official that the county has joined the CSPOA, and that’ll be it,” Ramos said.Lander County is cementing the deal that day with a “patriotic social gathering,” complete with a bounce house, speeches from Mack, members of a California-based militia group (one of whom promoted the rally on TikTok), and Simone Gold, the doctor accused of participating in the Jan. 6 riot.An arrest affidavit accuses Gold and an associate of being "in a large crowd attempting to push past multiple officers blocking the entrance to the Capitol, which had visibly broken windows at the time. One of the officers, who had been pinned near the doors to the Capitol, appears to be pulled down by someone in the crowd and lands near where [another accused rioter] and Gold were standing."Reached briefly by phone on Friday, Gold told The Daily Beast to contact her organization, which did not respond. Asked whether Gold’s participation was inappropriate in a rally about law enforcement, Mack said he’d “heard she was arrested because of the information she put out, because she’s anti-vaccination and anti-mask and all that.”Informed that she was arrested at the Capitol, Mack suggested that people who trespassed on Capitol grounds should not have been arrested, and that Gold did not enter the Capitol. “Disorderly conduct’s what cops charge people with when they don’t know how to charge them,” he said. “That’s really abuse.”In fact, Gold had previously admitted to entering the building, telling the Washington Post, that she regretted it. Informed of the Post interview, Mack said he supported arrests of people who entered the building, and that he encouraged an investigation into her case. “I’d have to ask Dr. Simone, but she’s really a solid defender of liberty,” he said.Ramos, the county manager, questioned whether Gold’s admission to entering the Capitol constituted wrongdoing.“Is that breaking any laws?” he asked. “I don’t know what that has to do with our celebration.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • ‘I’m completely destroyed.’ Fiancé, family want answers in UK nurse’s violent death

    Eighteen bullets hit the house where University of Kentucky student Jesse Averitt lived with his fiancé.

  • Washington mayor seen in profane shirt at Costco reacts to criticism: ‘I had no idea’

    “Your words do not represent our community.”

  • Records: Man who killed 3 had called 911 scores of times

    Records show the Maryland man who killed three people, set fire to his home and was fatally shot by responding officers last weekend had contacted 911 dispatchers at least 120 times over the last 24 years, The Baltimore Sun reported. The violence erupted after years of disputes with neighbors, who said Everton Brown, 56, believed law enforcement authorities were invading his property. In 2013, neighbors told dispatchers Brown threatened them through a bullhorn and said they were “concerned someone will get hurt.”

  • Memo to Miami police officers: Bring back those assault rifles now! | Editorial

    Here’s a common refrain: Miami can be a Wild Wild West, with guns, legal and illegal, everywhere.

  • Private firefighters fuel tensions while saving California vineyards and mansions

    Last October, firefighter Ryan Bellanca and his crew battled to keep the raging Glass Fire from devastating an upmarket Napa Valley vineyard. Authorities from Cal Fire and the Napa County Sheriff's office eventually stepped in and detained the private firefighters for several hours, according to Bellanca and a sheriff's office report. Bellanca said Cal Fire accused his crew of lighting dangerous backfires and failing to leave an evacuated area.

  • Fact check: Sinkhole caused a Missouri lake to drain — again

    Here's what you need to know about the sinkhole that partially drained a man-made lake in Missouri over the weekend.

  • U.S. agents arrest man accused of killing Yale student

    The U.S. Marshals Service said it took Qinxuan Pan into custody in Alabama, an ABC news affiliate in New Haven, Connecticut reported. Pan was wanted in the Feb. 6 killing of Kevin Jiang, a 26-year-old graduate student at the Yale School of the Environment, located in New Haven, about 80 miles (129 km) northeast of New York City. On March 1, U.S. Marshals began a nationwide hunt for Pan, offering $10,000 for information leading to his arrest.

  • Pilot who belly landed her plane without landing gear or cockpit canopy will be the first woman A-10 pilot to receive this coveted award

    Capt. Taylor Bye is getting not one but two awards for landing her A-10 attack aircraft safely after a serious in-flight emergency.

  • With Deshaun Watson settlement talks off table, the NFL will be forced to render judgement in its investigation

    Even if the league is still in an early phase of its work, the first-person interviews with accusers and litigation can serve as enough to decide whether Watson should be on the commissioner’s exempt list.