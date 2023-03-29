Jury acquits Ashtabula man of all felony charges

Mar. 29—JEFFERSON — A jury found an Ashtabula man not guilty of all felony charges Thursday in Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court.

Dwayne M. Turnquist, 46, faced charges of involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs, and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound.

He was accused of supplying drugs that caused a fatal overdose. His case was bound over from Ashtabula Municipal Court.

Attorney David Per Due represented Turnquist. Judge Marianne Sezon presided over the trial.

Turnquist was arrested in February 2020 after the Crime Enforcement Agency of Ashtabula County (CEAAC) Task Force investigated a series of fatal overdoses in Ashtabula.

Members of the Ashtabula Police Department and the CEAAC Task Force responded to the 4800 block of Hope Avenue in Ashtabula, in reference to an unresponsive male. Upon arrival, police discovered a deceased 34-year-old man.

Police said evidence at the scene suggested the man died from an overdose. The Ashtabula County Coroner's Office ruled the victim's cause of death as a drug overdose due to the combined effects of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

According to police, there's been a shift in the types of drugs that are leading to overdose deaths. As the illicit drug market moves away from marijuana and methamphetamine, it has turned to something more dangerous: fentanyl.

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), fentanyl is being mixed into counterfeit prescription drugs at an alarming rate, and that's causing unsuspecting addicts to overdose more often. That's bad news for both addicts and their dealers.

Anybody who buys what they think is a prescription painkiller or other narcotic on the street is risking death, while anybody who provides the adulterated pills could end up charged with involuntary manslaughter, a felony which generally means prison time, according to Ohio law.