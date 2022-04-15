Jury acquits Carthage woman of felony weapon charge

Apr. 15—A Jasper County jury this week acquitted a Carthage woman of a felony weapon charge that she had been facing for more than two years.

At the conclusion of a two-day trial in Jasper County Circuit Court, a jury of eight women and four men returned a verdict finding 37-year-old Karla D. Rosales innocent of unlawful use of a weapon.

The charge stemmed from an incident in the early morning hours of Oct. 13, 2019, outside the Ministerios El Jordan church on Baker Boulevard in Carthage.

The defendant had gone to the church for a viewing honoring a cousin who had died. She got into an altercation with her sister during which she allegedly pulled a knife on a woman who tried to intervene and break up the fight.

The sister, Reba Ramos, testified that the defendant had shown up there with bruises and stitches that Ramos believed were the result of abuse that she was suffering at the hands of her boyfriend. So she confronted her about the matter outside the church, not wanting to see her leave with the boyfriend.

Ramos acknowledged that she had been drinking that night and that in her effort to stop her sister, she pinned her down on the hood of a vehicle until Ramos' friend, Irma DeLeon, intervened and got between them.

It was at that point, according to both Ramos and DeLeon, that Rosales pulled out a knife, threatening DeLeon with it and prompting Ramos to come to DeLeon's defense and tell Rosales that if she wished to stab someone, to stab her, her own flesh and blood and not DeLeon.

But no one was stabbed or seriously injured in any manner in the course of the incident, and the defendant maintained that she never threatened DeLeon and was simply defending herself against the aggression of her sister.

The jury ultimately decided that there was no proof beyond a reasonable doubt that she intended anything otherwise and acquitted Rosales.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.