Jury acquits couple in Wilkes-Barre shooting

Feb. 23—WILKES-BARRE — A Luzerne County jury acquitted a Wilkes-Barre man and a woman in a shooting that injured a man on Lynch Lane in the city nearly two years ago.

Marquis S. Ford, 38, of South River Street, and Starneesha M. Richardson-Gunter, 33, of Madison Street, were charged by Wilkes-Barre police after Johnny Gunter suffered multiple gunshots to his torso on March 10, 2021, according to court records.

Richardson-Gunter is the sister of Gunter.

Investigators believed the shooting was in retaliation for when Gunter allegedly stabbed Ford in Nanticoke in October 2019.

While Gunter was on Lynch Lane and as he spoke with neighbors, a dark colored SUV stopped next to him immediately followed by gunfire, court records say.

Ford and Richardson-Gunter were charged with two counts of aggravated assault and a single count of criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

A jury trial before Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. began late Tuesday and ended Wednesday afternoon when Ford and Richardson-Gunter were cleared of the charges. The jury deliberated for less than one hour before returning their verdicts.

Richardson-Gunter failed to appear for the trial that was held in her absence.

Ford was represented by Attorney Nanda Palissery.

Richardson-Gunter was represented by Attorney James W. Barr.