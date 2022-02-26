Jury Acquits Curtis Reeves In Wesley Chapel Theater Shooting

DADE CITY, FL — In a trial that took eight years to conclude, 79-year-old Curtis Reeves was found not guilty of all charges Friday night in the shooting death of 43-year-old Chad Oulson at The Grove of Wesley Chapel movie theater in 2014.

The six-person jury had more than nine days of witness and expert testimony to ponder as they entered the deliberation chambers Friday.

More than three hours later, the jury returned to the courtroom at the Robert D. Sumner Judicial Center in Dade City and handed their decision to Judge Susan Barthle who announced that the retired Tampa police captain had been acquitted of all charges.

If Reeves had been convicted of second-degree murder, he would have spent the rest of his life in prison.

As if sensing the jury's decision, Oulson's wife, Nicole, began to cry even before Bartle read the verdict. She'd spent hours this week testifying about what occurred Jan. 13, 2014, and was visibly shaken as she left the courthouse, refusing to make any comment.

Reeves' attorney, Rich Escobar, had plenty to say, however.

"I think this victory, this acquittal sends a message out to the community and that message is you can't abuse the elderly," Escobar said. "We believed all along that Mr. Reeves that day was attacked in that theater, and he did the right thing in defending himself."

Reeves admitted to shooting Oulson in the chest that day after getting into an argument over Oulson's use of his cell phone in the theater.

Oulson was scrolling through his phone, looking at amusing memes, when the Reeves entered the theater and sat behind them.

When the theater lights were turned down indicating the movie was about to start, Reeves said Oulson was still using his cell phone and he told Oulson to put it away. When Oulson continued holding the cell phone, Reeves once again insisted he put it away.

He said Oulson, who is 6 feet 4 inches tall, stood up and turned toward Reeves, throwing popcorn in his face.

Reeves pulled out his legal handgun and fired, hitting Oulson in the chest, killing him. Another bullet struck Nicole Oulson in the hand.

Reeves originally used Florida's "stand your ground" defense but it was rejected by the judge. He then pleaded self-defense, and has been on house arrest ever since as the trial as repeatedly delayed by legal motions, appeals and then the coronavirus pandemic.

His relief was apparent as he walked out of the courthouse and spoke to reporters Friday night.

"This is great. It's been a long eight years, and I couldn't wait for it to be over," he said. "I'm very proud of my team of lawyers here that did a fantastic job in bringing out the truth."

He told reporters it's been an emotional roller coaster and he feels bad for what his own family has gone through and what the Oulson family has endured.

"It was a sad day for everybody on both sides," Reeves said. "It never should have happened. I never wanted it to happen. I never planned for it. I never even in my wildest dreams, I never thought anything like this would ever happen."





This article originally appeared on the Lutz Patch