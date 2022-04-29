Jury acquits Dayton man of murder days after co-defendant pleads guilty to lesser charge

Apr. 29—A jury found a Dayton man not guilty in a deadly shooting days after his co-defendant pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Re'al Streety, 22, was found not guilty of all charges on Thursday, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office. He was facing two counts of murder, three counts of felonious assault, one count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and having weapons under disability.

Earlier this week Streety's co-defendant in the case, 25-year-old Michael David Allen, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and had all other charges dismissed, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. Allen is scheduled to be sentenced on May 11.

The case stems from an incident where a man was found dead in a vehicle that had been shot more than 20 times in Harrison Twp.

On Nov. 7, 2020, Montgomery County sheriff's deputies discovered 26-year-old Devin Wilson of Dayton in the vehicle, which was facing the wrong direction, on Shiloh Springs Road.

Streety and Allen were accused of being in a vehicle chasing and shooting at a second vehicle that was occupied by Wilson, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records.

The prosecution's office alleged the pair had gotten into an altercation with Wilson at a nightclub earlier that night.