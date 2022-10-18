Jury acquits former Austin police officer accused of misconduct in 2017 arrest

At the conclusion of a weeklong misdemeanor trial, a Travis County jury on Monday acquitted a former Austin police officer of two misdemeanor charges that centered on an arrest that occurred five years ago.

The case was the first in which prosecutors brought someone in law enforcement to trial under Travis County District Attorney José Garza, who ran on a campaign that, in part, promised to hold police officers accountable for any illegal conduct.

In an interview Tuesday, the attorney of former officer Nathaniel Stallings lambasted the Travis County district attorneys who pursued this case. Former officer Nathaniel Stallings, who resigned from the Austin Police Department while officials were investigating him and his partner, was indicted in 2018 under former DA Margaret Moore.

However, Garza should have dropped the case once he took office and looked at the facts of the case and the statute of limitations, said Terry Keel, Stallings' attorney.

"This case is symptomatic of a desperate DA's office that tried, at all costs, to prosecute an innocent police officer," said Keel, who previously served as state representative, Travis County sheriff and an assistant district attorney.

Stallings, who resigned from the Austin Police Department while officials were investigating the arrest, was indicted in 2018 under former DA Margaret Moore. The case load of indictments against police officers has increased substantially under Garza, most of them tied to protesters' injuries after police officers fired beanbag rounds in May 2020.

Travis County prosecutors had accused Stallings of arresting a woman in 2017 without first giving her a chance to explain her conduct and of using more force than was reasonable during the arrest. That arrest led Austin's then-Police Chief Brian Manley to fire Stallings' patrol partner, after the chief wrote in a disciplinary memo that the two officers' actions during that arrest "did not conform to the law and policy" because of the way they initiated it and the force they used.

"Although the woman was uncooperative and resisted the officers' efforts, after they went ‘hands on,' the officers' failure to initially follow policy directly resulted in the unnecessary need to use the force that they administered," Manley wrote.

However, defense attorneys called the lead investigator in the case, Austin police detective Ricardo Pelayo, to the stand last week, and Pelayo testified that, "in my training and experience, I would've done the same thing that Officer Stallings did."

During closing arguments, Keel was critical of the fact that it was the defense, and not the DA's office, that called Pelayo to testify.

"How many major criminal trials have you heard of where the prosecution doesn't call the main investigator?" Keel asked the jury.

The DA's office did call the backup investigator, Sgt. Derick Ingram, to the stand. Ingram did not offer an opinion on the case but walked the jury through the video of the interview the APD special investigations unit conducted with Stallings. The unit investigates alleged officer misconduct.

Stallings was facing two misdemeanor charges: one count of abuse of official capacity and one count of official oppression. Each charge would have been punishable with a jail term of up to one year and a maximum fine of $4,000.

Testimony details how arrest unfolded

In 2017, Stallings and his partner, Robert Mathis, often patrolled an area of North Austin along Rundberg Lane, U.S. 183, North Lamar Boulevard and Interstate 35. On Oct. 6, 2017, Stallings and Mathis noticed a woman on Georgian Drive whom they knew to be a sex worker, Mathis testified last week. The woman — Cursha Townsend, who also took the stand last week — acknowledged she was a sex worker at the time.

Mathis saw her wave as a car was passing by, then saw Townsend speak to a man in a car before he drove away, Mathis testified.

Mathis and Stallings stopped the man first, speaking to him for about five minutes before they let him go with a warning. During the stop, Mathis ran the man's name and found out he was driving on a suspended license and had been arrested for prostitution recently.

When the defense attorney asked why he didn't arrest him, Mathis said, "I don't think I had the elements — the probable cause — to make that arrest. There was no way for me to tell if a deal was made for a sexual act for money."

The defense also asked if Mathis let the man go because he was a white man, and Mathis said no. Townsend is Black.

Video evidence shows that the officers drove up to Townsend, and Mathis pointed to her and said, "You. Come over here." The officers each held on to one of her arms and brought her to the front of the car. Townsend immediately asked why they were doing this and told them she hadn't done anything.

On the stand Tuesday, when Townsend was asked whether she was resisting, she responded, "Yes, but not to the point where they needed to use so much force."

Austin law requires that "a peace officer may not arrest a person for a violation of (manifestation of prostitution) unless the officer has given the person an opportunity to explain the person's conduct," and prosecutors argued Stallings broke the law when he didn't do that.

In 2017, Stallings told the special investigations unit that Townsend answered the question before they even asked it because she said she wasn't doing anything.

A Travis County grand jury declined to indict Mathis, but the grand jury who reviewed Stallings' case decided to indict him.

On the stand Friday, Mathis said he wanted to handcuff her because they didn't want her to run. The officers also searched her once she was handcuffed and found a box cutter on her.

The video shows Stallings and Mathis struggling to get handcuffs on her as she continues to say that she hasn't done anything wrong. As Stallings presses his arm against her back while they work to handcuff her, her head strikes the hood of the car.

Townsend yells out in pain and continues to ask why they are doing this, and Mathis knees her in the thigh multiple times.

As they put her in the police car, "Officer Stallings then forcefully pushed the woman into the patrol vehicle, where she hit her head on the back seat," Manley wrote in Mathis' disciplinary memo. "As a result of hitting the hood or the back seat, the woman suffered a laceration to her lip."

In the memo, Manley was critical of the fact that the officers treated the man very differently from Townsend.

"Officer Mathis did not concede to (investigators) that he and Officer Stallings failed to comply with this ordinance, in spite of what is depicted on video and their obvious failure to give the female the same opportunity to explain her conduct that was afforded to the male subject," Manley wrote.

Townsend is currently in prison for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. In a phone interview, Townsend told the American-Statesman that it was wrong for the officers to treat her the way they did.

"We shouldn't have to fear the police," Townsend said. "We shouldn't be treated like that, no matter what walk of life you come from — whether you live in West Lake Hills or under a bridge."

'Basic human decency'

In his closing arguments, prosecutor Josh Smalley said he and Dexter Gilford, who heads the DA office's civil rights unit, have been working nonstop on this case with little sleep.

"I know how much this case means and how much it's worth," Smalley told the jury. "It's worth so much more than what happened to Cursha. ... I know for certain what the right outcome is, but I can't control it."

As he spoke to the jury, Smalley was critical of the way the defense talked about Townsend and critical of the defense for calling the case political.

"It's about basic human decency," Smalley said. "(Stallings) broke the law, and he thought it was OK because she's homeless and a sex worker."

In an interview, Keel said police officers also have rights, and criticized the DA's office for dragging out a misdemeanor case that happened five years ago. The statute of limitations for the charges Stallings was facing is two years. The law allows prosecutors to re-indict a defendant and extend that timeline. Keel alleges that the DA's office did not correctly do that in their paperwork, but he also argues that even if the paperwork had been correct, it still wouldn't have been right.

"Would the DA's office have ever charged a non-police officer defendant in this manner or continued with the prosecution if a non-police officer did this?" Keel said. "They never would."

