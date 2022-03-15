Jury acquits former Brown-Lyon-Redwood-Renville Drug Task Force leader on all charges

Mar. 15—OLIVIA

— After four days of hearing testimony and arguments, a Renville County jury deliberated over dinner on Friday evening and in an hour and twenty minutes returned with not-guilty verdicts on all counts against the former commander of the Brown-Lyon-Redwood-Renville Drug Task Force.

The jury found Jeffrey Morris, 41, not guilty on two felony theft by swindle charges and a gross misdemeanor charge of misconduct by a public officer.

"God bless 'em for listening and doing what was right," said Morris when reached this week about the verdicts.

He said his name had been dragged through the mud and he had been publicly humiliated because of the charges, "but it was worth the fight because I wasn't wrong."

Morris testified in his own defense as the only witness called by his defense counsel, attorney Peter Wold of Minneapolis.

Assistant McLeod County Attorney Anna Gusaas, who acted as special counsel for the Renville County Attorney's Office, called 19 witnesses during the four days of testimony that followed the full day devoted to jury selection on Monday.

The prosecutor said she appreciated the jury for its commitment to hear the case.

"I respect the jury's verdict. I don't necessarily agree with it," said Gusaas.

The felony charges accused Morris of falsely reporting hours he worked while employed by Renville County as commander of the Brown-Lyon-Redwood-Renville Drug Task Force, of which the county is a member. The gross misdemeanor charge accuses him of knowingly submitting false records as a public officer. The theft charges alleged he received more than $9,800 in compensation for hours during periods from Aug. 26, 2019, to Feb. 10, 2020, and from Feb. 24, 2020, to March 9, 2020.

Morris said the investigation was premised on the claim that his job was largely 9 to 5, Monday through Friday, and that he was not allowed to work at home, which at the time was in Hutchinson. His predecessor in the job, and the commander who succeeded him, both testified that the job was anything but 9 to 5, according to Morris and his attorney.

Story continues

Wold said the jury realized that the drug task force commander position does not operate with specific scheduled hours like those of a patrol officer.

Wold said that the commander oversaw operations in a four-county area, or 3,500 square miles, and that the task force's commanders had historically worked from their homes.

Morris said some of the investigation relied on data — or lack thereof — from his work-issued computer, a 2013 MacBook. He said he rarely used the work-issued computer due to its inadequacies, and instead entered most of his work files on his own personal computer. Investigators did not review that computer, he said.

Wold said the prosecution had submitted to the jury information taken by investigators from the phone, squad car and other devices used by his client in his work. "They knew everything about him. Every email, text, phone calls. What they didn't know about him I don't know," he said.

"It's a special job, a dangerous job. That's what these guys did and did it extremely well," said Wold.

He said his client led the task force in 2019 when it was credited with making the biggest single drug bust as well as the seizing the most drugs and making the most arrests overall in the task force's history to that point.

Gusaas said the jury's verdicts lead her to believe it "decided we didn't prove (that Morris) didn't work as much as he claimed to."

She said the prosecution had the challenge of "proving a negative."

The investigation had focused on specific days when she said it found work wasn't happening. The jury wanted evidence for every single day of that seven-month period, she said.

Morris said he wants it clearly stated that he continues to have the utmost respect for the officers and staff in the Renville County Sheriff's Office. He said he has been at odds with the sheriff and chief deputy.

He said he filed a grievance in May 2020 when he was not provided a pay increase as commander of the task force when other members of the law enforcement bargaining unit, to which he belonged, received a raise. He said he was told he had just received a pay increase with his promotion to commander.

Morris said he filed the grievance at the deadline to do so on May 4, 2020, and a couple of hours later received notice he had been placed on administrative leave.

As an honorably discharged military veteran with disabilities, he then requested an administrative hearing.

In April 2021, he was offered and signed two agreements: A separation agreement to voluntarily end his employment, and an agreement to release any and all claims against his employer. The separation agreement provided him with two months' pay of $11,259.73 and vacation compensation of $8,900.73. The agreement to release all claims provided three months' pay of $16,889.22.

The disagreements between Morris and his superiors were not allowed to be presented as evidence in the trial, according to Morris.

The criminal charges against him were filed Aug. 27, 2020.