Jury acquits Gregory Malarik in 2001 Cantonment cold case murder of wife Sherri Malarik

It’s been 22 years since anyone saw Sherri Malarik alive, and after two separate trials and over eight hours of deliberation, a jury finally decided Friday night that Gregory Malarik did not shoot and kill his own wife in 2001.

A jury sat through five days of attorneys admitting evidence and eliciting testimony from two-dozen witnesses, and at the end of it all they determined defense attorney Chris Crawford sowed enough reasonable doubt in the state’s case that they found Gregory Malarik not guilty of first-degree premeditated murder.

Crawford’s objections to the state’s case included evidence that Malarik's then-girlfriend Jennifer Spohn had just as much motive, means and opportunity to kill Sherri as Greg, and that the mishandling of evidence by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and Naval Criminal Investigative Service provides reasonable doubt in the case.

“We ask you to find Mr. Malarik not guilty, because (the state) can’t rule out all these logical possibilities,” Crawford told the jury before they began deliberating.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Greg Malarik acquitted of first-degree murder of wife Sherri Malarik