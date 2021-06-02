Jury acquits gunman in fatal 2019 skate park shooting

Jun. 1—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A Bernalillo County jury acquitted a man who successfully argued that he was defending himself when he fatally shot 33-year-old Cody Raver near an Albuquerque skate park in 2019.

The 2nd Judicial District Court jury acquitted Steven Beck, 39, on Friday of second-degree murder and manslaughter, court records show.

Video evidence shown in the trial last week showed Beck approach Raver with a pistol and fire the fatal shots outside the Los Altos Skate Park, attorneys said Tuesday.

Beck's attorney, Kari Morrissey of Albuquerque, said the shooting occurred after men at the skate part beat Beck and kicked him in the head, leaving him temporarily unconscious.

Morrissey argued at trial that Beck had tried to leave the area several times but was pursued and confronted by attackers each time.

"There is a limit on how many times you get to beat somebody and threaten them under the law before you get to defend yourself," Morrissey said in a phone interview on Tuesday.

"At some point you get to use your gun and shoot somebody, and that's what he did," she said.

Morrissey also told jurors that Raver pursued Beck and threatened to hit him with a heavy traffic cone when Beck turned and fired his pistol in self defense.

Prosecutors countered that Beck had started the fight with people at the skate park that did not initially include Raver, Assistant District Attorney Jordan Machin said in a phone interview on Tuesday.

Raver did not participate in the beating, Machin said. Raver became involved only after he learned Beck had a pistol and had pointed it at others, she said.

Raver chased Beck west on Lomas NE in an effort to get him away from the park, Machin said. Beck ran nearly as far west as Interstate-40 before he turned back and fired the fatal shots at Raver, she said.