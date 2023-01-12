Jury acquits Knorr on charge of criminal attempted murder

Jan. 11—WILKES-BARRE — Clayton Leroy Knorr immediately dropped his head into his hands when the jury foreman announced "not guilty" on a charge of criminal attempt to commit murder.

Knorr, 42, of West Main Street, Plymouth, was also acquitted on the other most serious charge, criminal solicitation to commit murder, but not as fortunate on two other offenses as the jury found him guilty on retaliation of a witness or victim and possession with intent to deliver fentanyl.

The jury deliberated about three hours Wednesday before announcing their verdict following a three day trial before Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough.

Assistant District Attorney Drew McLaughlin alleged Knorr intended to administer a lethal dose of fentanyl to his ex-girlfriend, Michelle Shulla, to prevent her from testifying against him at a protection-from abuse proceeding on Sept. 23, 2021.

Knorr was arrested a day earlier, Sept. 22, 2021, by state police at Wilkes-Barre when he lured Shulla to a Park & Ride in Hanover Township.

Knorr was allegedly in possession of a four-inch long glass vial filled with a mix of prescription drugs, cocaine and heroin.

Knorr's attorney, Frank T. McCabe II, said there were many unanswered questions about who was solely responsible to wanting to drug and potentially kill Shulla.

Throughout the trial, McLaughlin relied upon a video that was secretly recorded on Sept. 20, 2021, inside the Pittston residence of a state police confidential informant.

The informant, who was named during the trial, was a family friend of Knorr and allowed him to do his laundry and bathe at her residence in an attempt to help him get over his drug addiction.

Knorr allegedly confided to the informant about his legal troubles and losing his son he shared with Shulla.

The informant contacted her handler with the state police, claiming Knorr was planning to harm or kill Shulla to prevent her from attending the PFA hearing.

State police set up a hidden camera inside the informant's residence that recorded the informant's 40 minute conversation with Knorr.

McCabe used the video in his defense, telling the jury Knorr never used the word, "kill," and suggested it was the informant who wanted to harm Shulla as the two women did not get along. McCabe further argued the informant slipped the vial into Knorr's pocket as he did his laundry at her residence.

"She's a two face liar and she's playing both sides of the fence," McCabe said during his closing arguments Wednesday morning.

McCabe said Knorr, a drug addict at the time, was depressed over losing his home and job and was trying to get back together with Shulla to raise their son as a family. If Knorr wanted Shulla dead, McCabe asked the jury, why would Knorr plan an upcoming birthday party for their son and invite Shulla?

"If this was a plan to kill somebody, it really stinks," McCabe said.

McLaughlin acknowledged the video does not include Knorr saying he wanted Shulla dead.

"What he said, 'She's gotta go.' That doesn't mean for the day; that means for good," McLaughlin argued in his closing argument.

Knorr remains jailed at the county correctional facility.

Vough said he will sentence Knorr on March 7.