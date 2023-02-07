Jury acquits man accused of making shotgun, knife threats

Feb. 6—LE CENTER — A jury found a Le Sueur man not guilty of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, after he was accused of making threats with a shotgun and knife in November.

Andre Al Jointer's jury trial concluded Friday in Le Sueur County District Court. Along with his acquittal on the felony assault charge, the 59-year-old previously had another felony second-degree assault charge and a misdemeanor weapons charge dismissed.

Jointer's charges came after police said a man told them that Jointer came to his door in Le Sueur on Nov. 29 and pointed a shotgun at him, according to a criminal complaint. Another caller reportedly told police that Jointer had earlier pulled a knife on her and other at her home.

To convict someone on the second-degree assault charges, the prosecution had to prove Jointer intended to cause fear of bodily harm or death with a dangerous weapon.

The trial began on Thursday before the verdict came in at 1:45 p.m. Friday. Court records show Jointer was released by judicial order after the trial.

