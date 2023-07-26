Jury acquits man of murder 6 years after West Palm shooting — but he's still bound for prison

WEST PALM BEACH — Aaron Romeo had only a moment to savor the jury's "not guilty" verdict before he resigned himself to six years in prison anyway.

The man accused of murder had spent just as long in jail fighting the charges against him, often bemoaning the lawyers he said didn't do enough to clear his name. He sat between them Friday, his victory theirs, before pleading guilty to the one charge still unresolved: being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Romeo may have fought the charge at a second trial but opted to resolve it in a matter of minutes instead. Prosecutors offered him little more than a decade in prison for his guilty plea — a fraction of the lifelong penalty a conviction for first-degree murder would have meant.

Circuit Judge Daliah Weiss factored in the six years Romeo has spent in jail since his arrest, cutting his remaining prison sentence in half.

“We thank the jury for its careful consideration of the case," said Marc Freeman, spokesperson for the Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office. "Importantly, the defendant remains in custody having been convicted of the separate felony charge of possession of a firearm."

Relatives of the man prosecutors said Romeo killed behind a West Palm Beach gas station said nothing.

Dispute over money preceded fatal shooting

Prosecutors and defense attorneys pointed the finger at opposite sides of the courtroom during the 28-year-old Romeo's murder trial this month, at odds over who was to blame for 21-year-old Pernell Williams' death.

Without conceding that Romeo fired the fatal shot, his lawyers argued that if he did, it was to save his own life from two men who wanted to settle a debt — one of whom was armed.

Security cameras recorded Romeo on April 8, 2017, as he walked out of the Chevron gas station where he used to work on North Military Trail near the intersection with Community Drive. He headed toward the car wash in the back, just out of sight from the cameras.

A car crossed several lanes of traffic to pull into the gas station minutes later. Williams stepped out of the passenger seat and followed Romeo to the back, trailed by Williams' cousin, Kareem Bennett. There was an exchange of words, then rapid-fire gun shots that sent Bennett racing back into the camera's view as he fled, with Williams' fiancé running into the gas station to call 911.

A grand jury indicted Romeo in May 2017 after ballistics evidence, surveillance-camera footage and witness testimony linked him to the fatal shooting. Assistant State Attorney Kristen Grimes told jurors there wasn't "one scintilla of evidence" that Romeo pulled the trigger in self-defense, but defense attorneys Ruth Martinez-Estes, Tom Wiess and Greg Morse disagreed.

They built their case by poking holes in the prosecutors' one, pointing to inconsistencies in the witness statements that led to Romeo's arrest in 2017 and those told at his trial six years later.

"This is not about memory," Martinez-Estes said. "This is about denials. This is about changing stories. This is about lies."

Defense attorneys target testimony from shooting victim's fiancée

She aimed the accusation at one witness who offered two versions of events when recalling what happened that night: one where Williams approached Romeo because he was interested in buying a purse; and one where he confronted Romeo to demand that he pay back the money he owed.

Both stories cast Romeo as the gunman, but one suggested Williams may have been the initial aggressor — a threat only amplified by the presence of a gun on Williams' cousin behind him, who Morse said was agitated and angry.

Bennett testified that he never brandished the gun or threatened Romeo with it but dumped it as he ran from Romeo for fear of being implicated in the shooting.

Romeo didn't testify in own his defense. Jurors acquitted him of murder and attempted murder after deliberating for three hours Friday, unconvinced that he killed Williams in cold blood and tried to do the same to Bennett.

"He has to put the pieces back when he goes forward and figure out his life," Morse said Monday. "Life has dealt him a difficult hand, but I think he has a positive outlook on life and will put this behind him in a few short years to be a productive person and live a full and happy life."

