Jury acquits Norfolk man accused of shooting 5 people, including newborn, with an AK-47

A Norfolk man accused of shooting five people with an AK-47 — including a newborn baby — was acquitted Thursday of all charges.

Jurors deliberated just two hours before finding Kimahni Lankford not guilty of all 10 charges he faced.

The shooting happened at about 10 p.m. Aug. 25, 2020 in an outdoor area of the Lexington Park apartments on East Princess Anne Road. Injured by the gunfire were 1-month-old Honesty Brehon, her 22-year-old mother, and three men. Honesty and her family lived at the apartment complex.

Police body camera video played at the trial showed dozens of people standing around as officers responded to the scene, but it’s not known how many people witnessed the shooting. Only one person came forward to identify a gunman, and that wasn’t until five months later.

The sole witness to identify the gunman during the trial was Lavon Platt, Honesty’s uncle, who told jurors he’d gone to the apartment complex to buy drugs that night. Platt was the only witness called during the three-day trial who tied Lankford to the shooting.

Defense attorney Eric Korslund argued during his closing statements that Platt wasn’t a credible witness.

Platt admitted during his testimony that he didn’t say anything to law enforcement about who shot his niece until after he was charged with violating his probation and turned himself in to police. He also admitted to previously being convicted of making a false statement to police.

Korslund argued Platt pointed the finger at Lankford in order to make a deal with police and prosecutors allowing him to be released on bond while his case was pending. He was released the next day.

“He played the system. He played it like a fiddle,” Korslund told the jurors. “And it worked.”

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Jane Harper, jane.harper@pilotonline.com