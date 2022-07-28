Jury acquits New Orleans’ progressive district attorney of tax fraud charges

Oliver Laughland and Ramon Antonio Vargas in New Orleans
·5 min read

New Orleans’s district attorney, Jason Williams, has been acquitted of all charges in a controversial tax fraud trial, clearing a longstanding cloud over his political future and allowing the progressive prosecutor to remain in office in a city that has long been one of America’s leading incarcerators.

Related: Inside the Division: how a small team of US prosecutors fight decades of shocking injustice

Williams, along with his private practice law partner Nicole Burdett, faced a 10-count federal indictment accusing the pair of conspiring to evade taxes over a five-year period by allegedly inflating business expenses and failing to file appropriate documentation for cash payments received by the law firm.

Thursday’s acquittal by the jury in Williams’s case marks a significant victory for the nationwide movement for reformist prosecutors in the US, spurred in the wake of a resurgent Black Lives Matter movement, which had been dealt a blow after the recall last month of a progressive prosecutor in San Francisco.

The federal indictment was unveiled when Williams, 49, sat on New Orleans’s city council and had publicly acknowledged he was considering a run for the top prosecutor’s job there, leading to claims that he had been targeted over his political beliefs.

Williams, who maintained a successful criminal defense practice in addition to his council duties, and won an unexpected landslide victory in 2020 to become district attorney despite being under indictment, accused his conservative DA predecessor and longtime political foe Leon Cannizzaro of working behind the scenes to spur on the federal charges.

Williams would’ve been forced out of office if he had been convicted by the verdict handed down Thursday.

“The idea that talking about race the way I talked about it, talking about being smart on crime and criminal justice reform the way I talked about it, long before the campaign even started, put a target on my back,” Williams told the Guardian earlier this year. “But I think it also helped me win this seat, because people saw the results of speaking out.”

At trial, lawyers for Williams and Burdett were prevented from arguing the indictment was politically motivated and elected not to call any defense witnesses after the government’s star witness, the pair’s former tax preparer Henry Timothy, offered a shambolic performance on the stand.

Timothy, who took a plea deal with the government, admitted to filing improper tax returns for the pair, but he acknowledged he had received no instruction from either Williams or Burdett to illegally lower their tax burden. Timothy has pleaded guilty to a single tax fraud count, relating to his own personal tax returns.

Burdett, a longtime partner of Williams’s private legal practice, was found guilty on four separate counts of tax fraud related to her personal filings. Prosecutors filed those separate charges against her after she refused to cooperate with federal prosecutors in the case they were building against Williams, accusing her of claiming more than $280,000 in fake business expenses in the four tax years between 2014 and 2017.

Williams embraced a sobbing Burdett, 41, after the verdict was read. Burdett is set to lose her law license and could ultimately be ordered to spend time in prison as a result of her convictions.

I am glad that our district attorney was acquitted by a jury of our community and can now resume his duties

Susan Hutson

Her sentencing in front of federal judge Lance Africk is tentatively scheduled for 30 November. Burdett’s attorney on Thursday told reporters she planned to appeal her convictions.

“The government offered Nicole immunity in return for false testimony against Jason Williams,” said Burdett’s lawyer, Michael Magner. “She refused and was charged. We will pursue all lawful remedies.”

Williams’s 2020 election paved the way for other criminal justice reformers in the city. The newly elected Orleans parish sheriff, Susan Hutson, who was endorsed by Williams during her 2021 election, welcomed the jury’s acquittal.

“We, as public servants in our city’s criminal legal system, have a vital role to play to reform this system,” Hutson said in a statement. “I am glad that our district attorney was acquitted by a jury of our community and can now resume his duties and continue to be a leader and a partner in this fight.”

Related: Life in prison for stealing $20: how The Division is taking apart brutal criminal sentences

Williams’s fate stands in stark contrast to that of another progressive DA who also ran into strong political headwinds early in his time in office: San Francisco’s Chesa Boudin.

Boudin, a former public defender, was forced into a 7 June recall election by voters frustrated over what they perceived to be a deteriorating sense of safety in the city, a sentiment fueled by viral videos of people shoplifting and attacking senior residents.

A national movement focused broadly on finding alternatives to imprisoning defendants and forcing them to pay cash bail for even relatively petty offenses propelled both Boudin and Williams into their respective offices after Minneapolis police murdered George Floyd in 2020, sparking protests across the country and calls for reform from the Black Lives Matters movement as well as many others.

Williams’s reform agenda was the subject of a four-part Guardian audio series “The Division,” which examined a newly created civil rights division inside the New Orleans district attorney’s office tasked with re-examining past harms in the city’s criminal legal system, including wrongful convictions and excessive sentencing.

Recommended Stories

  • Kavanaugh suspect said he wanted to kill more Supreme Court justices, officials say

    Authorities say the 26-year-old man who wanted to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh before he turned himself in had expressed a desire to kill at least two more justices. According to new FBI search warrants obtained by NewsNation, Nicholas Roske was meticulously plotting how to kill the justices, including web searches on “how to…

  • NFL record projections 2022: Bengals and Ravens each predicted to go 12-5

    Late July is a time of optimism throughout the NFL as training camps open. But how will all 32 teams fare once the regular-season games get going?

  • Fact-check: Does Ron DeSantis oppose 'any background checks on guns'?

    Charlie Crist’s ad says Ron DeSantis "opposes any background checks on guns, even for violent criminals." That’s misleading.

  • Oversight Republicans following Hunter Biden's 'money trail' demand answers from financial adviser

    House Oversight Republicans are demanding information from Hunter Biden's financial adviser Edward Prewitt regarding his suspicious business dealings flagged by U.S. banks.

  • MPD cancels City Watch for 14-year-old boy

    UPDATE: Memphis police have canceled the City Watch alert for Jeremiah Covington, 14.

  • U.S. offers Russia deal for Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan

    The U.S. has made a "substantial proposal" to Russia aimed at securing the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday. The U.S. has not said who it was willing to trade, but Russia has long sought the release of Viktor Bout. Caitlin Huey-Burns has more details.

  • To Prevent Principal Exodus, New Partnerships Offer $20K Stipends, Therapy

    Free therapy and professional coaching. $20,000 stipends. These are some of the incentives and supports aimed at preventing an exodus of principals and school administrators taking on pandemic stressors and the nation’s divisive climate. Focused on problem solving, self-care and leadership skills, a handful of nonprofits run by experienced educators have launched support and training […]

  • El Salvador’s Bitcoin Bet Is Working, Finance Minister Says

    (Bloomberg) -- El Salvador’s finance minister defended the country’s strategy to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender even as critics urge the nation to ditch the experiment as the cryptocurrency world suffers through a bear market. Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student

  • 28 female inmates in Indiana jail claim they were sexually abused by mob of male inmates: lawsuits

    Twenty-eight female prisoners at an Indiana jail claim in two federal lawsuits that they were subjected to a “night of terror” after they were attacked and

  • Liz Cheney ad calls out opponents’ stance on Trump’s ‘Big Lie’

    ‘We have to elect leaders who will take their oath of office seriously. Leaders who won’t simply say what they think people want to hear’

  • And they're off! Steelers QB derby begins in earnest

    It's why the longtime Pittsburgh Steelers coach is in no rush to announce a starting quarterback. Or spend the next six weeks giving daily updates on who might be in the lead to replace the retired Ben Roethlisberger. Tomlin knows the situation will not sort itself out on Twitter or the internet or sports talk radio or debate shows but the practice field.

  • Five people are dead in another migrant boat incident, this one near Puerto Rico

    Five people died Thursday when a migrant-smuggling boat’s passengers were left to swim to the shores of one of Puerto Rico’s uninhabited islands, according to authorities.

  • Sinema Is Potential Obstacle for Senate’s Landmark Tax, Climate and Drug Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- Arizona Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema has emerged as a potential obstacle to her party’s efforts to pass a landmark tax, climate and health-care package next month, in part due to long-standing opposition to closing the carried-interest loophole.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Con

  • San Francisco declares emergency over monkeypox spread

    The mayor of San Francisco announced a legal state of emergency Thursday over the growing number of monkeypox cases, allowing officials to mobilize personnel and resources and cut through red tape to get ahead of a public health crisis reminiscent of the AIDS epidemic that devastated the city. The declaration, which takes effect Monday, was welcomed by gay advocates who have grown increasingly frustrated by what they called San Francisco's lackluster response to a virus that so far has affected primarily men who have sex with men, although anyone can get infected. The city has 261 cases, out of about 800 in California and 4,600 nationwide, according to the San Francisco Department of Public Health.

  • ​Footage appears to show Russian soldier castrating Ukrainian prisoner of war

    Alleged evidence of Russian forces torturing Ukrainian prisoners of war has emerged.​ A video posted across social media platforms on Thursday shows what appears to be a Russian soldier castrating a captured Ukrainian fighter.​ Since the Kremlin invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, several accusations have been made that Russian soldiers have committed war crimes. Moscow categorically denies this. Out of respect for the victim and our audience, ​Yahoo News ha​s​ decided not to release the full, unedited video.

  • North Carolina metro nears top of national ranking on housing markets

    Pandemic-era migration trends have pushed smaller, more affordable cities toward the top of the quarterly housing index by The Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com, with one North Carolina metro making a particularly strong showing in the latest installment.

  • New USPS election division will oversee mail-in ballots

    The United States Postal Service is creating a division to handle election mail issues as part of an effort to ensure swift and secure delivery of ballots for the 2022 midterm election, officials said Wednesday. The idea behind the creation of the Election and Government Mail Services is to have a permanent division dedicated to dealing with election matters, instead of handling issues one at a time as in the past. “We are fully committed to the secure and timely delivery of the nation’s election mail,” she said.

  • Charles Howell III avoids Saudi Arabia human rights abuses, explains why he joined LIV Golf after 22-year PGA Tour career

    Howell's idolization of Greg Norman made him destined for LIV Golf after a successful PGA Tour career.

  • Falling gas prices blunt Republican campaign attacks

    For now, the decrease in energy prices may offer Democrats a respite from GOP attack ads on inflation.

  • Gastonia police release video of veteran’s arrest that shows officer stunning dog

    After an Army veteran spent months urging them, Gastonia police released the body camera video of his 2021 arrest Thursday morning.