Jury acquits Pensacola woman of child abuse after boy slashed by metal broom

After a one-day trial Thursday, an Escambia County jury determined a Pensacola woman did not commit child abuse when she gashed her grandson's arm with a metal broom and sent him to the hospital.

Belinda Donaldson, an outspoken community member at local school board meetings and one of many who opposed the firing of former Escambia Schools Superintendent Tim Smith, was charged with aggravated child abuse after she snapped a metal broom over her 12-year-old grandson's arm in May 2022.

"Mrs. Donaldson, the jury having found you not guilty I will adjudicate you not guilty, and you will be free to go," Circuit Judge John Simon said after dismissing the jury.

Had she been convicted, she faced up to 30 years in state prison.

Why did the state argue Belinda Donaldson should be convicted?

During the trial, the child took the stand and told the court that he was bringing groceries in for his grandmother when he accidentally knocked over flowers in a vase. That's when he said Donaldson grabbed the broom and took a swing.

"She tried to hit me once, but I dodged it," the child said. "The second time she hit me, that's when she hit me on my left arm."

He also said the broom gashed his arm because he was using his arm to block his face. The cut in his arm required both internal and external stitches.

That led to Assistant State Attorney Nathaniel Sebastian arguing to the jury that Donaldson should be found guilty of the aggravated child abuse of her grandson.

"She knowingly and intentionally swung that broom at (the child)," Sebastian said. "And she swung it so hard at him, that when it did break it left a 3-inch gash, and it was so deep ... he needed stitches on the inside and outside."

What was Belinda Donaldson's response?

Donaldson's attorney, Jim Burns, argued that his client was merely engaging in standard corporal punishment when the broom broke, meaning she didn't intend to do harm to her grandson.

While she testified as a witness in her own trial, Donaldson's story varied slightly from the child's as she said she didn't swing the broom at his head, rather she tried "tapping" him on he backside when the broom broke.

"I just got (the broom) to tap him on his bottom, just to tap him, and I didn't realize his arm came up," she said on the stand. "When it came up it slashed him."

In both accounts, Donaldson quickly retrieved a rag and rushed the child to the ER where he received medical treatment.

Belinda Donaldson's time at school board meetings

On occasion, Donaldson attends local Escambia County School Board meetings and recently she opposed the firing of former Superintendent Smith back in May.

She was also a key voice in 2021 regarding the important role parents play in the success of students at Warrington Middle School, a school that struggled to keep its grade above D-level for nearly a decade.

"The most important thing is the parents," Donaldson said back in 2021. "Some parents don't have transportation. Some parents don't have gas. But what do we do to make sure we get you here? ...They don't have a car. They can't walk, but how can we communicate with you to make sure you know we need to get your child here (academically)?"

