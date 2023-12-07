Jury acquits Portsmouth officer who shot fleeing burglary suspect in 2017

PORTSMOUTH — A jury found a Portsmouth police officer not guilty of a crime for shooting a fleeing suspect in the back in 2017.

Jeremy Durocher was praised by the police department but was indicted on a felony by a grand jury a year later. He still works for the Portsmouth department.

The jury’s verdict came after three hours of deliberation Thursday evening. Durocher sighed with relief and clapped, then accepted congratulatory hugs from the approximately 20 police officers in the courtroom.

The shooting happened Oct. 29, 2017 near a Tatem Avenue home that Deontrace Ward and an accomplice had broken into.

Durocher had just dropped a stray dog off at an animal shelter when he heard a call about a burglary in progress not far from the shelter and rushed over. He had his body camera turned on and it captured the incident. The video was played multiple times throughout the four-day trial by both prosecutors and the defense, and occasionally zoomed in to try to decipher if Ward had a gun.

Durocher testified he first saw Ward when he went into the home’s backyard. He said Ward pointed a gun at him, then began to run towards a fence.

Durocher ordered Ward to stop, but he kept running. Durocher said he fired two shots because he feared for his own safety, and the safety of other officers who’d responded to the scene. After Ward jumped a fence into another yard, Durocher fired two more shots and Ward fell to the ground.

Ward, then 18, was struck in the back, shoulder and arm and had to undergo surgery. Officers found a semiautomatic handgun at the bottom of his pants leg. He later pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including armed burglary, and was sentenced to six years in prison. He has since been released and was among the witnesses who testified this week.

Ward denied pointing a gun at the officer, and said he was just trying to get away when he was shot.

Durocher was cleared of wrongdoing by Portsmouth police officials, was awarded a medal of valor and is still employed by the department. A year after the incident, however, a grand jury indicted him on multiple charges, including aggravated malicious wounding, which is punishable by up to life in prison.

Circuit Judge William H. Shaw III — a retired Gloucester judge asked to preside over the case after all Portsmouth’s judges recused themselves from it — dismissed the aggravated malicious wounding charge at the end of the prosecution’s case, and then a malicious wounding charge at the end of the defense’s case, ruling that the evidence presented didn’t support them. The charges required prosecutors to prove that Durocher acted with malice.

That left only an unlawful wounding and assault and battery charge for the jury to decide. Unlawful wounding is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

The trial began Monday, and closing arguments were presented to the jury Thursday morning. A large number of plain clothes Portsmouth police officers attended every day in support of Durocher. Portsmouth Commonwealth’s Attorney Stephanie Morales was there for closing arguments, and sat next to Ward in the courtroom.

Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Haille Hogfeldt argued the shooting was unjustified, and that the video and Ward’s testimony proved Ward never pointed a gun at Durocher.

“He was not justified in shooting Deontrace Ward in the back as he ran away from him with nothing in his hands,” Hogfeldt said. “Yeah, (Ward) was doing something he should not have been doing but he almost paid for that with his life.”

Defense attorney Nicholas Renninger, however, argued Ward had the gun in his hands initially, and that the video evidence and Durocher’s statements immediately after the incident and in court supported that. Durocher had just seconds to make decisions on what to do, and acted in accordance with his training and department policy, he said.

Renninger suggested that Ward stuffed the weapon into his waistband, which was hanging well below his waist, before he jumped the fence, and that it fell to the bottom of his jeans, which had narrow ankles, as he was running.

“We can all sit here and say ‘what if,'” Renninger said to the jury. “But when you look at this as a whole, it is justified.”

