Jury acquits Prattville man in fatal shooting of his uncle on Thanksgiving 2022

PRATTVILLE — An Autauga County jury has acquitted a man facing murder and manslaughter charges in the fatal Thanksgiving 2022 shooting of his uncle.

The panel deliberated about five hours over two days before bringing in the not guilty verdicts Thursday morning. No one questions if Jason Wayne Popwell , 36, shot and killed his uncle, Steven Ray Welch, at a family gathering last year during Thanksgiving. Popwell's defense attorneys argued that the shooting was a case of self-defense.

“Jason and his family thank the jury for what they have done for them, and thank God for what he has done for them,” said Gaines Harrell, Popwell’s attorney. “And their prayer is that everyone involved finds peace.”

Before the trial began, prosecutors offered a deal in which Popwell would serve 15 years if he pleaded guilty. He turned down the plea deal.

“Jason’s story has remained the same form the very beginning. He felt he acted in self-defense, and his story never changed,” Harrell said. “This jury has enshrined the right of a law-abiding citizen of Autauga County to protect themselves and the lives of others.”

Popwell testified on the witness stand and described what happened that night. Welch, 51, had received a phone call that evening and became upset. He left the house to walk outside and that’s when Popwell and other family members followed Welch in an effort to calm him down.

Relatives of both men testified for the defense Wednesday morning that Welch was known to carry a handgun regularly and had a reputation for violence.

Popwell said during his testimony that Welch allegedly made verbal threats against him and tried to get Popwell to fight him

“He took the gun out of his pocket,” Popwell said. “He never pointed it at me. When he went for his gun the second time that’s when I went to my bedroom and got my firearm.”

Welch was sitting in an all-terrain vehicle at that time, and Popwell said Welch moved the ATV during that time about 40 feet away.

Popwell said when he came back to the porch he could see Welch’s revolver on the seat of the ATV.

“He yelled at me ‘Shoot me if you are going to (expletive deleted) shoot me.’ And I said ‘We don’t need to do this.' ” Popwell said. “That’s when I saw him raise his gun and a shot was fired from his side. I returned fire, I believe it was three times.

“I shot until I thought there was no longer a threat.”

Popwell said he went back inside the house to get relatives to call 911, then went outside to see Welch walking up to the house with the revolver still in his hand. Popwell said he was scared at the time and fired a final shot.

Prosecutors indicated before Popwell’s testimony that Welch was shot three times: one time each in the armpit, abdomen and back.

The prosecution said that Popwell acted criminally when he left the porch and later returned with a firearm.

“This office supports a person’s right to self-defense, but the evidence in this case did not support self-defense,” said District Attorney C.J. Robinson. “We accept the jury’s verdict, even though we disagree with their decision. I think our team put on as good a case as they could, but at the end of the day, it’s up to the jury.”

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Marty Roney at mroney@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Prattville man acquitted in 2022 fatal shooting of his uncle