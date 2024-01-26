Jury acquits rapper in St. Louis murder case
Jurors formally acquitted a rapper in a St. Louis murder case that authorities previously described as a road-rage killing.
The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is launching a formal probe into the proposed merger between Vodafone and Three UK. The news hardly comes as a surprise, given that the £15 billion ($19 billion) joint venture would reduce the U.K.'s main infrastructure-owning mobile networks from four to three (the other two being EE and O2), and the duo had already allowed until the end of 2024 for the deal to conclude. "This deal would bring together two of the major players in the U.K. telecommunications market, which is critical to millions of everyday customers, businesses and the wider economy," CMA chief executive Sarah Cardell said in a statement.
Hawkish Fedspeak followed by silence greets the cheers of the market.
Clean house! Some mid-season organization is in order, and I've got a slew of great gear for straightening up — starting at just $7.
The nation's largest and most profitable bank is handing new responsibilities to some of its top executives as it gets closer to a time when it is no longer led by Jamie Dimon.
Welcome to TechCrunch Crypto, formerly known as Chain Reaction. Hello, and welcome back to the second edition of the new and improved TechCrunch Crypto newsletter. As previously mentioned, alongside our regularly scheduled news bits, I’ll be adding some fresh recurring segments and features — so if you do (or don’t) like what you see, let me know at jacquelyn@techcrunch.com.
The three-part true-crime series debuted at No. 1 on the streamer’s TV chart. It tells the story of the 2015 kidnapping of Denise Huskins, which was branded a hoax by police. What really happened.
Then, as now, Ceezer was part of the new wave of tech-driven offsetting and/or removal platforms trying to bring transparency and cohesion to a sector that has been rocked by charges of “green-washing.” Whatever it’s doing, its investors think it’s on to something, because it’s now raised a €10.3 million ($11.2 million) Series A funding round led by HV Capital, alongside existing investors Norrsken VC, Picus Capital, and Carbon Removal Partners. As previously, Ceezer is offering what it describes as a simpler way for both buyers and sellers of carbon credits to make decisions, utilizing “over 3.5 million data points.”
Denmark-based KALMAR Automotive announced a kit that turns the 996-generation 911 into an off-roader with Cayenne-like ground clearance.
The unrelenting vitriol from Northwestern students is a glimpse of what life on the road will be like for Shannon the rest of the season.
Everyone has their go-to remedy for the common cold. Here, experts explain which ones are helpful and which ones may not stop the sniffles.
"I am not so tense driving at night now! Gives me a little peace of mind," shared a fan.
Google just released its first update of the year for Pixel phones, bringing a suite of new AI tools and an actual working thermometer. The thermometer’s only available for the Pixel 8 Pro.
The Trail Boss trim comes to the 2025 Chevy Silverado HD line, making the off-road package available across all Chevy trucks.
Nintendo says it will shut down most online features for 3DS and Wii U, including multiplayer, by April 8.
MLCommons, the industry group behind a number of AI-related hardware benchmarking standards, wants to make it easier to comparison shop with the launch of performance benchmarks targeted at "client systems" -- that is, consumer PCs. Today, MLCommons announced the formation of a new working group, MLPerf Client, whose goal is establishing AI benchmarks for desktops, laptops and workstations running Windows, Linux and other operating systems. MLCommons promises that the benchmarks will be "scenario-driven," focusing on real end user use cases and "grounded in feedback from the community."
While layoff headlines have picked up to start 2024, economists don't think it's a sign of things to come when it comes to the labor market—yet.
You'll be sitting pretty with this gel-enhanced helper, and it's even cheaper now than it was on Cyber Monday.
Kevin Porter Jr. hasn’t played since he was arrested in September after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend in New York City.
The autonomous mobile robot brought blueprints into the real world by drawing chalk outlines on the site’s floors, thus eliminating much of the guess work in a job you really don't want to guess at. As was the case with its predecessor, FieldPrinter 2 sports a big pair of friendly eyes -- personification is a surprisingly effective way to integrate automation into the workplace. Today’s news also marks the arrival of FieldPrint Platform, which is centered around BIM-to-field -- that’s effectively bringing digital information into real-world construction sites.
The actor and musician opens up about his long mental health journey and his new guide to wellness.