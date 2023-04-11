Jury acquits Renton man in death of girlfriend’s 2-year-old son

A Renton man was released from jail after a jury found him not guilty for the death of his girlfriend’s son in SeaTac in 2017.

D’Andre Glaspy was accused of killing 2-year-old Moses Ausley while he was watching the child.

Glaspy was 24 when the boy died. He was charged with second-degree murder.

Court documents said the King County Medical Examiner found the boy had suffered six or more blows to the top of his head and “a number of healed or partially healed injuries including broken bones in both arms, a wrist, and rib fractures.”

His death was ruled a homicide from multiple blunt force trauma injuries.

But a team of doctors assembled by Glaspy’s defense team found the boy died from a medical condition, according to the Renton Reporter, and that the child’s mother had told police her son had shown signs of being sick prior to his death.

An infectious disease specialist confirmed a neuropathologist’s opinion that the boy had pneumonia, which led to a condition known as disseminated intravascular coagulation, which caused clots throughout his body that outwardly appeared as bruises.

“In pediatric radiologist Dr. Julie Mack’s testimony, she said the location of Moses’s rib fractures — that the state attributed to abuse — failed to prove anything. Mack testified the placement of organs inside Moses’s body showed injuries consistent with CPR, not random blunt force blows,” the Renton Reporter said.

At the end of Glaspy’s trial in March, a jury found him not guilty.

Glaspy was facing a potential life sentence.