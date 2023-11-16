Jury acquits Springboro man on all charges

Nov. 16—A jury has acquitted a Springboro area man on all charges following trial this week in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas

A jury found William S. Pelc, 40, of Springboro not guilty of all 48 counts filed against him by Pennsylvania State Police.

In August 2022, police had charged Pelc with having a sexual relationship with a then-15-year-old girl during a two-year period.

The jury found Pelc not guilty on all charges late Tuesday afternoon following a trial that began Monday before Judge Francis Schultz.