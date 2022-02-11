Jury acquits woman on all charges in 2019 fatal shooting

Feb. 10—MUSKOGEE — A federal jury on Thursday acquitted a Texas woman charged in the fatal shooting of a McAlester man more than three years ago.

Jurors from the Eastern District of Oklahoma deliberated for more than eight hours before finding 57-year-old Brenda Savage not guilty on second-degree murder in Indian Country in the Jan. 31, 2019, shooting death of 40-year-old Bart Jameson.

Savage was also found not guilty on lesser charges of voluntary and involuntary manslaughter in Indian Country.

Two other indictments: use, carry, brandish, and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and causing the death of a person in the course of a violation of Title 18 U.S.C. 924 (c)(1)(A), were to be ruled on only if the jury found Savage guilty of second-degree murder.

Federal judicial rules state prosecutors can not appeal the jury's decision.

U.S. trial attorneys appointed from the U.S. Department of Justice's Organized Crime and Gang Unit in New York told jurors to only use the evidence and to not listen to speculation brought up by the defense.

The defense told the jury that the prosecution was only relying on statements of three intoxicated people and did not have any physical evidence directly linking Savage as the shooter.

Government prosecutors told the jury that the opinions of the defense's experts were only opinions without proof to back their claims.

"They (the defense) want you to speculate," the prosecutor said. "The evidence you have is the evidence you heard."

On Jan. 31, 2019, officers were dispatched to a residence on South Elm Avenue for a report of what was called in as an accidental shooting.

Body camera footage from a McAlester police officer shows Savage saying three times that she shot Jameson before telling the officer that an ambulance wasn't needed because "he's dead."

Savage was taken into custody by the officer after making the statements and two other witnesses at the scene — telling the officer that Savage shot Jameson "for no reason."

Government prosecutors said testimony shows Savage committed the crime. They said two witnesses saw Savage with the gun in her hand and a shell casing found next to where she was standing.

Kenieutubee testified he was in the doorway of the kitchen when he heard a loud pop, ran into the living room and saw the gun in Savage's hand. Kenieutubee said the gun was dropped and he kicked it.

He later recanted his statement during testimony and said he did not kick the gun, but that he did hold the gun at one point.

A 911 call recording played at the hearing showed Kenieutubbe saying he had the gun when another witness asked if he had the gun. The witness who called 911 also said in the recording that he had the gun when asked by dispatchers where the gun was.

Both men were noted in the probable cause affidavit and in testimony to be "highly intoxicated." An instruction read to the jury cautioned the jury to use the testimony of the two men if they believed the man were "alcohol abusers."

Evidence collected by investigators show the gun was found under a couch wrapped in a washcloth with body camera footage provided to the jury showing that the witnesses were in and out of the crime scene before it was fully secured by police.

Kenieutubbe also said he "did not see who shot Bart" but did say "she had the gun in her hand."

Defense attorneys asked him if it was possible he was playing with the gun outside with Jameson and the gun went off or if it was possible that another witness at the residence shot Jameson. Kenieutubbe answered "no" to both questions.

A paid expert for the defense testified that the investigation conducted by the McAlester Police Department was "incomplete."

The expert said that investigators did not collect any physical evidence other than the alleged gun used in the shooting and a spent casing.

Prosecutors attempted to impeach the witness by having the man admit he has never been in law enforcement and that his curriculum vitae did not list the qualifications he claimed to have.

Jurors also heard testimony from an Oklahoma City-based sexual assault nurse.

The nurse testified that after reviewing the evidence in the case and through an interview with Savage, that Savage may have been intoxicated with a drug other than alcohol due to symptoms observed through footage from a local bar and police body camera.

The nurse later admitted to prosecutors that that there was no way to prove if Savage was under the influence of a substance other than alcohol, nor that if Savage voluntarily or was involuntarily exposed to the substance because no blood tests were conducted or collected after the incident.

A bar patron at the bar where Jameson and the two witnesses met Savage at testified she saw Savage prior to the shooting go into the bathroom for "longer than normal" and come out with a different demeanor and that she was "messed up" and acting "unreasonable."

The bartender at the bar later testified that she did not believe Savage was intoxicated when leaving the bar for the night.

A a gunshot residue expert and forensic scientist with more than 40 years of experience hired by the defense, stated he found no gunshot residue on Savage's clothing the night of the shooting.

The expert later testified he could only testify to what he received and tested and not to what could have happened to the clothing prior to him receiving the items that were kept in an office for "quite a while" prior to the items being shipped for testing.

A mistrial was declared during a January 2020 state trial during the jury selection process after both the prosecution and defense legal teams issued separate requests for mistrials claiming the jury pool was tainted by what was said during the voir dire questioning process.

Savage was later indicted in federal court after the Oklahoma Court or Criminal Appeals' decision to apply the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma to the Choctaw Nation, meaning the case fell under federal jurisdiction as per the 1885 Major Crimes Act, which gives the federal government exclusive prosecutorial power in cases involving Native Americans defendants and victims within tribal lands, such as the Choctaw Nation.

Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com