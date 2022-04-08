Jury acquitted 2 men of all charges in conspiracy to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Associated Press

The jury in the trial of four men accused of scheming to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ended its fourth day of deliberations Thursday and said it wants to look at evidence related to an explosive when it resumes its work. The jury gave no signal to the judge that it's struggling to reach decisions about the defendants: Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr., Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta. When jurors return for more deliberations Friday, they said they want to see pennies that, according to the government, were part of a homemade explosive detonated while the men trained in September 2020.