Jury acquitted 2 men of all charges in conspiracy to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

A jury said Friday it has reached decisions on “several” of the 10 charges but was deadlocked on others in the trial of four men accused of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Recommended Stories

  • Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot jury ends 4th day of deliberations

    The jury in the trial of four men accused of scheming to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ended its fourth day of deliberations Thursday and said it wants to look at evidence related to an explosive when it resumes its work. The jury gave no signal to the judge that it's struggling to reach decisions about the defendants: Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr., Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta. When jurors return for more deliberations Friday, they said they want to see pennies that, according to the government, were part of a homemade explosive detonated while the men trained in September 2020.

  • Shocker: Far-Right Men Accused in Michigan Guv Kidnap Plot Duck Convictions

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photo by JIM WATSON/GettyIn a shocking twist, a gaggle of white men accused of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the weeks before the 2020 presidential election dodged convictions on Friday.After five days of deliberations, a Michigan jury acquitted Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta of several charges, including conspiracy, for what prosecutors said was a depraved scheme born out of anti-government anger at the Democratic leader’s COVID-

  • Will Smith is banned for 10 years from academy events, including the Oscars

    The film academy moves forward with harsh punishment after the Oscars slap.

  • 2 Whitmer kidnap plot suspects found not guilty; mistrial declared for other 2

    Jury in the Whitmer kidnap plot case finds two suspects not guilty. Mistrial declared for two others.

  • Jury acquits two men in Michigan governor kidnapping case, deadlocks on two others

    A federal jury on Friday acquitted two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 and the judge overseeing the case declared a mistrial for two other men after jurors could not come to a verdict for them. The men were charged in a plot prosecutors say had been inspired by their fierce opposition to pandemic-related restrictions that Whitmer's office imposed, and faced charges including conspiracy to kidnap and use a weapon of mass destruction. The prosecution, who said the men belonged to self-styled militia groups, accused them of planning to break into Whitmer's vacation home, spirit her away and put her on "trial" for treason.

  • Judge Jackson on her ascension to the Supreme Court: 'I am the dream and the hope of the slave.'

    Speaking at the White House on Friday, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson delivered remarks about the historic nature of being the first African American woman to be confirmed to the Supreme Court. Speaking about the sacrifice of African Americans who made the moment possible, Jackson quoted Maya Angelou's poem "Still I Rise," saying, "I am the dream and the hope of the slave."

  • Russians bury dead soldiers as Kremlin admits major losses in Ukraine

    Russian families buried relatives killed in Ukraine with automatic gun salutes and military brass bands on Friday, a day after the Kremlin admitted for the first time that it had lost significant numbers of troops. Russia sent tens of thousands of soldiers into Ukraine on Feb. 24 on what it calls a "special operation". Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that the losses were "a huge tragedy for us."

  • Proud Boy Leader Flips On His Buddies in Stunning Plea Deal

    Stephanie Keith/Getty ImagesA high-ranking Proud Boys leader pleaded guilty on Friday over his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol assault. The plea—the first from a core group of Proud Boys accused of planning the attack—comes amid a recent wave of guilty pleas from Proud Boys involved in the riot.Charles Donohoe, leader of the far-right group’s North Carolina chapter, pleaded guilty to conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding and assaulting an officer. Donohoe is expected to assist

  • Alex Jones Sits For Sandy Hook Depositions

    Infowars host Alex Jones was found liable for defamation for promulgating false theories about the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary school massacre.

  • Academy Bans Will Smith From Attending Oscars for the Next Decade

    Frazer Harrison/Getty ImagesThe Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has banned Will Smith from attending the Oscars and any other Academy events for 10 years as punishment for smacking Chris Rock.His “unacceptable and harmful” behavior overshadowed the work being celebrated at the 94th Oscars and a ban would be a “step toward a larger goal of protecting the safety of our performers and guests,” the Academy’s president and CEO wrote in an open letter after the board of governors met on Fr

  • Jury deliberates a full fourth day in trial of alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer

    The jury in the Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot trial deliberated through a full fourth day. That means 32 hours of deliberations and no verdict.

  • Ukraine Grid Warns Russia Moves Could Affect Europe Gas Flow

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarDHL Jet Skids Off Runway, Breaks Up After Emergency LandingMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Willing WorldUkraine’s natural gas grid warned that transit flows to Europe could be affected as Russia and illegal armed groups are disrupting operations at a key compressor statio

  • Jury in Michigan governor kidnapping case ends fourth day of deliberations

    Prosecutors said Adam Fox, Brandon Caserta, Barry Croft Jr. and Daniel Harris planned to abduct Governor Gretchen Whitmer from her vacation home in northern Michigan, aiming to end what they perceived to be draconian restrictions championed by the Democrat to control the spread of coronavirus. The defendants had hoped the kidnapping would spark a second American civil war ahead of the 2020 presidential election as the pandemic exacerbated the country's intense political and cultural polarization, prosecutors said.

  • Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Defies Gender & Beauty Norms in a New Calvin Klein Ad

    Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes Leon, is joining other famous faces to model for the classic designer, Calvin Klein, in his collaboration with Palace, the well-known skate wear brand. The 25-year-old model donned some denim and reimagined underwear basics for the campaign. Showing off her underarm hair while curling her biceps, Leon continues to defy beauty norms […]

  • Vladimir Zhirinovsky, foul-mouthed ultranationalist standard-bearer for Russian imperial revanchism – obituary

    Vladimir Zhirinovsky, who has died aged 75, was leader of the magnificently ill-named Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), an overtly racist and rabidly nationalist organisation advocating the establishment of a Greater Russia within the boundaries of the old Tsarist empire.

  • Alex Jones appears for questioning in Sandy Hook lawsuit

    Alex Jones was questioned Wednesday by lawyers for families of Sandy Hook victims in CT, where a judge ordered mounting fines until he appeared.

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she reported Jimmy Kimmel's comments to Capitol Police

    U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., reported comments from late-night host Jimmy Kimmel to U.S. Capitol Police.

  • Report: DeMar DeRozan viewed Lakers as in disarray

    DeMar DeRozan said he thought joining the Lakers was a done deal last offseason.

  • East Boston garage illegally turned into two-bedroom apartment with 19 occupants

    A garage converted into an apartment has been condemned by Boston Inspectional Services.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Fires Back at ‘Sociopath’ Marjorie Taylor Greene for Reporting Him to the Police

    ABCThe other night, Jimmy Kimmel joked, “Where is Will Smith when you really need him?” after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) branded anyone who supported Biden Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson as “pro-pedophile.” MTG, who loves calling liberals “snowflakes,” then said she’d reported the late-night host to the @CapitolPolice over the dumb joke, as one does.On Thursday night, Kimmel responded to MTG allegedly reporting him to the D.C. police over a joke.“What a day—I have to tell yo