Jury in Ahmaud Arbery murder case reviews cellphone shooting video, 911 call, during second day of deliberations

The jury in the case of the murder of Ahmaud Arbery resumed deliberations for a second day on Wednesday with a request to review video of the young jogger being felled by shotgun, as well as portions of the 911 call that led up to the 25-year-old’s fatal shooting.

They watched, three times in succession, the original cellphone video and one that had been enhanced by investigators to reduce shadows. The clips had been filmed by defendant William “Roddie” Bryan, who helped father and son Travis and Greg McMichael pursue Arbery down a residential Georgia street.

They also listened once to the 911 call that Travis had made about 30 seconds before he shot Arbery as they grappled with McMichael’s gun.

Throughout the 13-day trial, the McMichaels and Bryan have worked to prove that they were trying to make a lawful citizen’s arrest, while the prosecution has held they were chasing the unarmed Black man purely based on the color of his skin.

All three men are charged with murder and other crimes.

Arbery had been preparing to study to become an electrician.