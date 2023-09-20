The jury in Amber McDaniel's trial has spoken: What next?

Amber Nichole McDaniel will be formally sentenced at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 25 at the Wichita County Courthouse, following her trial of about seven days in Fort Worth.

The trial concluded Tuesday with a jury delivering a punishment verdict that called for the 33-year-old mother to spend two years behind bars in a state jail facility.

Just after the trial on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, Wichita Falls defense attorney Mark Barber speaks with family members of Amber Nichole McDaniel at the Tim Curry Criminal Justice System in Fort Worth.

The jury took about two hours and 25 minutes to reach verdicts for the two charges against her.

Amber and her family heard 30th District Judge Jeff McKnight read the verdicts Tuesday afternoon in a courtroom at the Tim Curry Criminal Justice System:

Guilty of child endangerment. Two years behind bars for the offense, the maximum punishment for the state jail felony.

Guilty of tampering with evidence. Five years in prison for the third-degree felony. Jurors recommended the prison sentence for tampering be suspended in favor of probation. A third-degree felony is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

The jury found her guilty Tuesday of both crimes, as required by McKnight's instructions to jurors, since she had already entered guilty pleas to them.

On April 28 in Wichita Falls, Amber pleaded guilty to child endangerment for allowing Wilder to be around his murderer, James Irven Staley III, and to tampering with evidence for deleting text messages between her and Staley from late September 2018 through Oct. 10, 2018.

The jury's next step was to unanimously agree on her punishment for them.

On Tuesday, Amber wept in court while waiting for McKnight to return from speaking to the dismissed jury.

After the judge returned to court, Amber was handcuffed and led away to be booked into the Tarrant County Jail, pending her expected transfer to the Wichita County Jail on Wednesday.

McKnight signed an order declaring her bond insufficient, ordering her to be arrested again Tuesday and held without bond, court records show. He remanded her to the custody of the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office until custody is transferred to the Wichita County Sheriff's Office in accordance with a bench warrant.

Outside in the hallway, her stricken family members gathered around defense attorney Mark Barber to find out more about the verdict and what might happen next.

A judge is legally bound to hand down the jury's sentence in almost all instances, but the conditions of probation are at the judge's discretion, Wichita County Public Defender David Bost said Wednesday. The defense and prosecution can ask the judge for conditions.

Jason Wilder McDaniel

As part of probation, a judge can require all sorts of things such as a defendant serving up to six months in county jail, participation in a rehabilitation program and performance of a reasonable amount of community service, Bost said.

In addition, a defendant with a sentence of less than 10 years is entitled to an appeal bond that would allow the defendant to go free pending the outcome of an appeal — if a defendant chooses to appeal and is able to meet the monetary requirements of the bond, Bost said.

There is no parole for a state jail felony sentence, he said. But there is a way that someone convicted of a state jail felony can obtain early release if the judge and the facility agree. A person can get diligent participation credit of up to 20 percent off a sentence.

