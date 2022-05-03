Jury awards $15M in damages in UVA lacrosse player's killing

DENISE LAVOIE
·3 min read

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A former University of Virginia lacrosse player is liable for fatally beating his girlfriend in 2010 and must pay $15 million in damages in a wrongful death lawsuit, a jury found Monday.

George Huguely V is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence in the killing of Yeardley Love after being convicted of second-degree murder during a 2012 criminal trial. Huguely and Love both played lacrosse at UVA and had a two-year, on-again, off-again relationship before Yeardley was found beaten to death in her off-campus apartment on May 3, 2010.

The lawsuit sought to hold Huguely civilly liable in Love's death and asked the jury to award $29.5 million in compensatory damages, plus $1 million in punitive damages to her mother, Sharon Love, the administrator of her estate.

On Monday, the jury ruled that $7.5 million in compensatory damages should be given to both Sharon Love and Yeardley Love's sister, Lexi Love Hodges. Punitive damages were not awarded.

During the trial in Charlottesville Circuit Court, Huguely's lawyer, Matthew Green, acknowledged that Huguely's actions caused Yeardley's death and said her family was entitled to compensatory damages in an amount to be determined by the jury.

But Green said Huguely had been drinking heavily for more than 24 hours before he confronted Love in her apartment, did not intend to kill her and was unaware that she was dead until police told him while questioning him the next morning. Green argued that Huguely's actions did not rise to the level of “willful and wanton” conduct needed for a jury to award punitive damages under Virginia law.

Love, of Cockeysville, Maryland, and Huguely, of Chevy Chase, Maryland, were both 22-year-old UVA seniors who were weeks away from graduation.

Love's attorneys told jurors that Huguely and Love had a rocky relationship that was damaged by Huguely's excessive drinking. They said Huguely kicked a hole in Love’s bedroom door, then beat her and left her alone in her apartment without seeking medical attention. A medical examiner concluded she died of blunt force trauma to her head.

Huguely testified that he doesn't remember breaking into her room and leaving her fatally injured. He said he had been drinking heavily and compared his memory of the night Love was killed to a slideshow in which 98% of the slides had been removed.

Toward the end of his testimony, Huguely turned to Love’s mother and sister and apologized for killing her.

“I miss her and think about her every day. I would do anything to take back that night,” he said. “I take responsibility for what happened to her and I should have never gone over to her apartment that night.”

Sharon Love initially filed a wrongful death lawsuit in 2012, but it was voluntarily dismissed years later after court rulings determined that Huguely was not entitled to coverage under a $6 million homeowners insurance policy held by his family.

A new lawsuit filed in 2018 dropped negligence claims, but added a claim alleging that an assault and battery by Huguely was the proximate cause of Love’s death.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Gavin Newsom Takes A Walk In The Redwoods In First Campaign Ad For November 2022 Election

    In a spot likely soon to blanket local TV stations across the state, California Governor Gavin Newsom takes a walk through a grove of the state’s famous redwoods, using them as a metaphor for his campaign and the state of the state. “Over the last few years our redwood forests have suffered some of the […]

  • Flop or heroic failure? The ugly truth about Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella

    There won’t be a happily ever after for Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella – at least, not for this current West End production. It was announced yesterday that the composer’s latest musical will close earlier than planned, on June 12. But Cinders will go to the ball again, when the show heads to Broadway in February 2023. Frankly it’s something of a miracle that the show went on in London at all.

  • Michigan lineman announces transfer destination

    Best of luck to him!

  • Former German chancellor Schroeder should leave SDP, says party co-leader, citing Russian ties

    The co-leader of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s party said Monday that former Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, whose ties to the Russian energy industry have left him increasingly isolated at home, should leave the party. Asked whether Schroeder should leave the party, Esken replied: “He should.”

  • Gizelle Bryant Shares Photos from Her Twin Daughters' Sweet 16 Celebration: 'Such a Good Time'

    Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant was a self-described "mom gone wild" at her twin daughters Angel and Adore's sweet 16 celebration on Saturday

  • Supreme Court rules Boston violated First Amendment by denying Christian Flag

    A unanimous Supreme Court ruled on Monday that the city of Boston violated the First Amendment when it denied a civic group from flying the Christian Flag from city hall flagpoles to mark Constitution Day. The group -- Camp Constitution -- had argued that the third of three flagpoles in City Hall Plaza was a public forum, regularly used by private groups to mark commemorations and special events. The city approved more than 280 flag raisings over a dozen years but only rejected one, Camp Constitution's Christian flag.

  • Russian troops are stealing farm equipment and targeting grain warehouses to cause a famine, Ukraine alleges

    Ukrainian officials previously accused Russia of stealing grain in areas that President Vladimir Putin's forces now occupy.

  • Report: Giants fire director of college scouting, senior personnel executive

    New Giants General Manager Joe Schoen kept most of the staff he inherited through the draft, but once the draft ended, he didn’t waste time making changes. The Giants have fired Chris Pettit as the director of college scouting and senior personnel executive Kyle O’Brien, Neil Stratton of insidetheleague.com. Former General Manager Dave Gettleman promoted [more]

  • Endorsement: Rob Bonta has earned a full term as California attorney general

    Rob Bonta's tenure as California attorney general has been brief but solid. He deserves a full four-year term.

  • Lawyers for man convicted of killing off-duty Chicago police officer allege department hid evidence in murder investigation

    CHICAGO — Chicago police scrubbed evidence that could have helped clear a man convicted of the murder of off-duty Officer Clifton Lewis, and kept further evidence hidden from both prosecutors and defense attorneys, a new court filing alleges. Attorneys for Alexander Villa, who was convicted of the murder in 2019 but is still awaiting sentencing, want an order from a judge letting them inspect ...

  • Biden meets with parents of missing journalist Austin Tice

    President Joe Biden met Monday with the parents of American journalist Austin Tice, who was abducted in Syria nearly 10 years ago, the White House said. “During their meeting, the President reiterated his commitment to continue to work through all available avenues to secure Austin’s long overdue return to his family,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement summarizing the meeting with Marc and Debra Tice. Debra Tice was introduced Saturday night as being in attendance at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner, where Biden paid tribute in his remarks to journalists who are missing or detained.

  • Gov gets bill allowing athletes to use UConn name in deals

    Connecticut lawmakers have passed a bill that would allow college athletes at state universities to use their school's name and logo in endorsement deals. It still needs the signature of Gov. Ned Lamont, whose office said Monday that he supports the concept of the legislation but will have to read through it before deciding whether to make it law. UConn had asked for the bill, which updates last year’s state law that allows athletes to make money by marketing their name, image and likeness.

  • From center to fast wideout, Broncos add depth for QB Wilson

    Russell Wilson's newest teammates include a center-in-waiting, a defensive end who grew up watching the quarterback play at Wisconsin and a potential fishing buddy who also just so happens to be a blazing returner/wide receiver. There was nothing fishy about this draft for the Denver Broncos. The Broncos selected three players on offense and six more on defense.

  • Audi, Porsche to join Formula One, VW CEO says

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Volkswagen's premium brands Audi and Porsche will join Formula One after convincing the German automaking group that the move will bring in more money than it will cost, VW Chief Executive Herbert Diess said on Monday. Discussions by the board of directors about the two brands' plans had created some divisions, said Diess at an event in Wolfsburg, where the German carmaker is headquartered. But ultimately the brands, which next to VW's China business are the group's most important income suppliers, made the case that they would pull in more money for Wolfsburg with a Formula One commitment than without one, according to Diess.

  • Alabama state worker is mauled to death by pack of seven dogs while following up on attack by same dogs

    Jacqueline Summer Beard died on Friday in the savage attack in Red Bay as she was following up on a previous attack where a woman was hospitalised

  • Bitcoin: Buffett, Munger Redouble Their Attacks; Evangelists Smile

    The battle of words between Warren Buffett and his sidekick Charlie Munger against crypto evangelists around bitcoin is escalating.

  • Costa Rica to roll out fourth COVID shot for some

    Costa Rica will offer a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to the immunocompromised and to those over 50, the country's Health Ministry said on Monday. The fourth dose will be optional and can be applied three months after the third shot, said Dr. Roberto Arroba, secretary of the National Commission for Vaccination and Epidemiology at the Ministry of Health. More than 85% of the Central American country's population has received at least one shot, while 79% have had two doses, and 41% have received a third vaccine, according to official data.

  • Keys detective becomes Monroe County’s first female SWAT member

    A Florida Keys major crimes detective is now the first woman to serve on the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT team.

  • Magic Johnson has clear opinion on who the best player in the NBA is

    Lakers great Magic Johnson praised a man he thinks is the best player in basketball.

  • Worker dies in fall at Gillian’s Wonderland Pier amusement park in Ocean City

    A Welder fell from a lift while working on the Ferris wheel at Gillian's Wonderland in Ocean City on Monday.