Jury awards $15M to Johnny Depp in libel suit, $2M to Amber Heard in countersuit

STORY: Under this 3,000 year old temple in the Peruvian AndesLocation: Ancash, Peruarchaeologists have discovered a network of passagewaysChavin de Huantar temple was once a religious and administrative center At least 35 passageways have been found over years of excavations They were built between the years 1,200 and 200 B.C.[John Rick, Archaeologist, Stanford University]"It's a passageway, but it's very different, it's a different form of construction. It has features from earlier periods that we've never seen in passageways. There wasn’t just one stone bowl, there were two.”Chavin de Huantar was declared a World Heritage Site in 1985