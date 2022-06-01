Jury awards $15M to Johnny Depp in libel suit, $2M to Amber Heard in countersuit

A jury in Fairfax, Va., ruled in favor of Johnny Depp in his libel suit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, awarding him $15 million. In a defamation countersuit against Depp, the jury awarded Heard $2 million.

