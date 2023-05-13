Jury awards $2.35 million in alleged assault case in KHSD special ed classroom

May 12—A Kern County jury has responded with a verdict of $2.35 million in a lawsuit against the Kern High School District, a few district employees and a formerly 16-year-old high school student with the mental capacity of a 4-year-old.

The incident that sparked the civil action occurred on May 22, 2018 in a special education classroom at Centennial High School in northwest Bakersfield. That's when the teen, who was born with down syndrome, locked himself in a special education restroom inside the classroom with another boy, a 16-year-old autistic student — and allegedly attempted to kiss him and pull down his pants.

Opening statements began May 1 in Kern County Superior Court, with Judge Bernard C. Barmann Jr. presiding. The verdict was reached Thursday.

Veteran Bakersfield attorney Daniel Rodriguez, who represented the plaintiffs, spoke with The Californian about the verdict at his downtown Bakersfield offices Friday.

"This case boiled down to this question for the jurors to consider," Rodriguez said. "Can a school district ignore its own special education supervision safety guidelines — and hope to get away with it?"

What happened that day at Centennial was never really in dispute, although some details and the degree to which it harmed the then-16-year-old autistic student was at the center of the lawsuit.

Dominic Quiller, with the law offices of McCune & Harber in Los Angeles, represented the high school district and the other defendants. He could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.

The full names of the two teen boys were not disclosed in the lawsuit. The 16-year-old autistic student was referred to as Brandon, while the then-16-year-old boy with down syndrome was called Alex.

In his opening statement, Rodriguez told the jury what happened to Brandon was a "known risk," because Alex's uncontrolled behavior had already been fully documented, which is why Alex required a one-on-one classroom aide, dedicated to being in close proximity to Alex throughout the school day, keeping an eye on him and being on the spot should Alex become inappropriate or aggressive.

Story continues

But the aide is due a lunch break and two shorter breaks through the day, Rodriguez said, and in this moment on this day, both sides agreed that the one-on-one aide had gone to lunch without having a substitute one-on-one aide there to fill in.

"Now let me tell you what happened," Rodriguez said to the jury.

At about 10:45 a.m., around the time of day Alex's aggressive behaviors tended to reach their peak, Brandon enters the restroom in a corner of the classroom, Rodriguez said, relating the story in present tense.

"He's standing in the bathroom washing his hands. Alex steps in, turns, and locks the door."

Suddenly, Alex is on Brandon, trying to kiss him on the lips.

"Stop! Stop! Get off me!" Brandon cries out.

Alex tries to pull Brandon's pants down, but they only slide down about an inch.

Alex tells him, "Be quiet," Rodriguez said. But Brandon, in what the attorney described as an "autistic flurry," continues to protest.