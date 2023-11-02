Jury awards $2.6 million to Des Moines police officer fired after PTSD-fueled fracas

A former sergeant fired by the Des Moines Police Department will receive a $2.6 million payout after a jury found the city discriminated against him for post-traumatic stress disorder he suffered after the suicide of another officer who was a close friend and former beat partner, his lawyers say.

Matthew Hunter, a 21-year department veteran, was fired after his June 2021 arrest by Indianola police for public intoxication. Police video viewed by the Des Moines Register showed an ugly scene in which Hunter, who had been drinking at a family wedding reception, attempted to drive away in his truck, swearing at officers who tried to intervene and threatening to fight them.

That outburst, which capped months of emotional turmoil, led to Hunter's diagnosis related to the 2020 death of his friend, Sgt. Joe Morgan. Hunter met after his arrest with Police Chief Dana Wingert and told him he understood he would face consequences for his actions, but hoped his diagnosis would enable him to better support other struggling officers and work more empathetically with the community.

Instead of a reprimand or suspension, however, Wingert chose to terminate him.

Hunter sued, contending the department hadn't provided support for officers who had gone through traumatic events, that his firing was disproportionate to discipline imposed on other officers for similar or worse misconduct, and that Wingert made a rushed decision after learning of his diagnosis.

On Wednesday, after a weeklong trial, the jury sided with Hunter, finding the city hadn't shown nondiscriminatory reasons for its actions. The jurors deliberated about three hours before awarding Hunter $283,000 in back pay, $1.6 million to compensate for what would have been his future pay, and $750,000 for past and future emotional distress.

Former Des Moines police Sgt. Matthew Hunter and his partner's widow, Jennifer Morgan, hold a folded flag for her husband, Sgt. Joe Morgan, at her home in Grimes. Morgan died by suicide in 2020.

David Albrecht, one of Hunter's attorneys, said in a statement that the lawsuit was "about protecting those who protect us."

"Dismissing mental health issues only reinforces the stigma that many officers face when considering whether to disclose their struggles," Albrecht said. "Firing an officer who discloses his PTSD diagnosis sends a message, the wrong message, and presents a barrier to treatment, leaving first responders to suffer in silence."

City officials expressed disappointment in the verdict.

“The city believes its decision to terminate Mr. Hunter’s employment was correct. We appreciate the jury’s time, but we are disappointed that a former police officer would receive an award after admitting to substantial wrongdoing which was documented on video," City Managers Scott Sanders said in a statement. "It is likely that the city will appeal.”

Police chief testifies Hunter 'got himself fired'

Wingert testified that Hunter's conduct at the Indianola wedding was "a disaster" and merited termination, even if an underlying mental condition contributed to his behavior.

"The underlying issue is not an excuse for his actions," Wingert told the jury, later adding, "I didn't fire Matt. His actions got himself fired."

In his questioning, Albrecht walked through a number of other examples of Des Moines police officers being disciplined rather than fired. He cited officers who struck fellow officers, yelled at their superiors or got into alcohol-fueled altercations at an Ankeny bar, yet received reprimands or short suspensions.

Even officers in serious cases involving excessive force that resulted in lawsuits and substantial legal settlements, including firing shots at fleeing vehicles and assaulting and dropping on his face a handcuffed detainee, causing him serious injuries, were met with escalating "progressive discipline" rather than termination, he said.

Related: Des Moines police sergeant with history of excessive force resigns amid investigation of 'inappropriate' comments

"You're saying his words are worse than everyone else we've just looked at?" Albrecht asked, to which Wingert responded "Yes."

Wingert particularly objected to Hunter's actions because of the potential to damage the department's reputation and relationships with law enforcement agencies like the Indianola police. Albrecht, however, pointed to the case of another officer who was criminally charged for trying to interfere with another department's investigation to protect his girlfriend, and explicitly accused that department of doctoring evidence.

That officer's criminal case was later dismissed, and he remained on the force until he resigned amid an unrelated misconduct investigation the following year.

From 2021: Des Moines defends decision to make police sergeant disciplined for excessive force a de-escalation trainer

Were department policies followed?

Hunter's lawsuit also dug into whether the department followed its own rules, which at the time required at least two counseling sessions for officers after incidents involving serious injury or death. Hunter went to one session after Morgan's death but said he was never directed to attend another.

More: 4 police died by suicide after the Capitol riot; it's the reason their names won't be memorialized

Even officers and supervisors who noted Hunter seemed to be struggling after Morgan died did not refer him for counseling, Albrecht said.

Hunter's attorneys also argued the department showed hostility toward mental illness in other respects. In particular, after Morgan's death, the department did not send senior commanders to his funeral in dress uniform and did not give the traditional "end of watch" radio call to mark his passing. The city has responded that those honors are reserved for line-of-duty deaths, although Hunter's attorneys said the department has also given full honors for officers who died of non-duty-related causes such as cancer.

Jennifer Morgan keeps mementos of her husband, Sgt. Joe Morgan at their home in Grimes.

The lawsuit is one of several recent legal cases to result in substantial verdicts or settlements against Des Moines police. They include an $875,000 payout to a family who were wrongfully held for questioning while a family member who had been stabbed died in a hospital, $150,000 to a woman arrested when she refused to let police enter her house without a warrant, and $125,000 to a man detained while filming police parking illegally.

William Morris covers courts for the Des Moines Register. He can be contacted at wrmorris2@registermedia.com, 715-573-8166 or on Twitter at @DMRMorris.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Ex-Des Moines police officer discriminated against for PTSD, jury finds