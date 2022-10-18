Jury Awards 3.5 Million to Houston Firefighter for Blood Clot Misdiagnosis

HOUSTON, TX - (NewMediaWire) - October 17, 2022 - Houston lawyer, Hastings Law Firm, Medical Malpractice Lawyers has recently won a $3.5 million verdict against Kelsey Seybold Clinic, which was found guilty of medical negligence for the misdiagnosis of a blood clot in a Houston firefighter's leg. During the summer of 2017, Marc Roberts, a Houston firefighter paramedic repeatedly went to Kelsey Seybold complaining of pain in his lower leg, which eventually became cold and pale. The physicians at Kelsey Seybold misdiagnosed his condition as lumbar radiculopathy and failed to investigate any potential circulation issues. In September 2017, it was discovered that Mr. Roberts had a massive blood clot. Even though the clot was later removed, he sustained serious nerve injury to his leg and foot, which caused permanent pain and disability. The lead attorney on the case, Tommy Hastings, noted that blood clots could be dangerous and life-threatening if not treated quickly. The medical malpractice lawyer noted that their client had been misdiagnosed with lumbar radiculopathy, a painful condition often secondary to compression or inflammation of a spinal nerve. The attorney noted that the medical practitioners in charge of their client failed to investigate the problem further, thus causing the client to suffer serious nerve damage leading to permanent pain and disability. The law firm immediately understood how complex this medical misdiagnosis claim was, especially due to its technicality, and began preparing a case. Hastings Law Firm handled the case like it does all medical negligence cases, ensuring that they placed the full weight of their legal resources behind their client. The firm investigated and gathered evidence, negotiated on behalf of the client and later took the case to trial for the maximum possible compensation given the extent of their client's injury. "A jury in the 295th District Court of Harris County heard the case in September, 2022. The jury decided on September 28 that Kelsey Seybold was responsible for negligence and awarded $3.5 million in damages," said the law firm's spokesperson. Mr. Hastings said: "It has been an honor to represent Marc Roberts. His character, commitment to public service, and devotion to his family is a model for everyone to follow. What happened to him is a tragedy, and we were glad to hold the negligent parties responsible." The Hastings Law Firm handles all types of medical malpractice cases including failure to diagnose cases, nursing home negligence, birth injuries, post-operative care, hospital negligence, and related negligence claims. They are available via phone at 346-245-5495 and can be reached via their website for a free consultation. The law firm is located at 2200 North Loop W #118, Houston, Texas, 77018, US. Harris County District Court case number 2019-34942 201934942 - ROBERTS, MARC vs. KELSEY SEYBOLD MEDICAL GROUP PLLC (Court 295) Media Contact: Company Name: Hastings Law Firm, Medical Malpractice Lawyers Contact Person: Tommy Hastings Phone: 346-245-5495 Address: 2200 North Loop W #118 City: Houston State: Texas Postal Code: 77018 Country: USA Website: https://www.hastingsfirm.com/locations/houston-medical-malpractice-lawyer/