Jury awards $300,000 to estate of woman who fell in care home

Apr. 12—A Lackawanna County jury awarded $300,000 to the estate of a woman whose broken hip from a fall at a Scranton personal care home was exacerbated by the way staff then moved her.

A jury found Green Ridge Care Center, part of Saber Healthcare Group, was negligent and caused harm to resident Mildred Bernavage in 2018.

Lackawanna County Judge Julia Munley ordered another trial to assess punitive damages to begin June 12.

Bernavage's daughter and power of attorney, Carolyn Vanston, filed a complaint in county court against the Boulevard Avenue care home seeking damages.

Bernavage died in March 2020 at Abington Manor at the age of 92.

Vanston's complaint, brought by attorney Jamie Anzalone of Wilkes-Barre, alleged Bernavage broke her hip in a fall in the shower and staff then moved her in a way that could aggravate the injury.

It took 12 hours to admit her to Geisinger Community Medical Center, where she stayed for five days and underwent hip surgery.

The state Department of Health cited Green Ridge Care Center for failing to keep its facility free of accident hazards and for failing to supervise, according to the lawsuit.

Vanston filed a complaint with the county district attorney's office alleging elder abuse, though it did not appear criminal charges had been brought, according to court documents.

In a verdict returned last week, jurors found the care center acted with "reckless indifference" to Bernavage's rights and knew the conduct of an employee amounted to reckless indifference.

The lawsuit named the care center and Saber Healthcare Group as defendants. They were represented by the law firm Burns White LLC of Kingston.

