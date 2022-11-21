Jury awards $45M to Fairborn man wrongfully imprisoned

Nov. 21—A Fairborn man was awarded a $45 million wrongful conviction verdict, the highest in state history, his lawyers said.

Roger "Dean" Gillispie was declared "a wrongfully imprisoned individual" last December after he served 20 years in prison. He was convicted of rape in 1991 and was released in 2011.

Gillispie and his attorneys are speaking to the media this afternoon in the lobby of the Walter H. Rice Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse.