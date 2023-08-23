Jury awards former Lake Worth police officer $7.1 million in health care benefits dispute

LAKE WORTH BEACH — A jury has awarded a former Lake Worth Police Department officer a $7.1 million verdict in his legal battle with the city over health care benefits.

It rendered its verdict in favor of Joseph Viera on Aug. 16, following a weeklong trial before Circuit Judge Luis Delgado. It found that the city of Lake Worth — now known as Lake Worth Beach — failed to comply with the terms of a settlement it had reached with Viera in 2018, including failing to provide required payments and benefits.

The settlement followed a lawsuit that Viera filed in 2010 in which he sought benefits related to injuries he sustained in the early 2000s while an officer with the department, which was absorbed by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office in 2008. Before that, Viera and the city were involved in eight years of litigation over worker's compensation claims.

"We're extremely grateful for the sacrifices of the jury," Viera said of the verdict Tuesday. "They made a lot of sacrifices to hear this case. … It put to rest, at least for now, this almost 24-year long battle with the city because they don't want to comply with laws."

A Lake Worth Beach official said the city intends to appeal the verdict.

"The city of Lake Worth Beach respects the jury's decision in the case with Mr. Viera," City Manager Carmen Davis said, declining further comment.

Lake Worth Beach sought to cap benefits at $1 million

Viera, now 56, joined the department in April 2000. He said he was severely injured that December when he was involved in a two-car crash while responding to a call involving a woman being attacked by two men. He was also injured months earlier in a fall while chasing a suspect.

Viera, who now lives in Colorado, said the severe injuries left him unable to work and in need of multiple surgeries.

City officials challenged Viera's claim for benefits beyond a $1 million settlement from worker's compensation, with an attorney arguing in a 2017 court hearing that Viera was "milking the system" after hurting his knee in a crash, and stating that the injury was not catastrophic.

Viera's attorneys pushed back against the city's claims during the breach-of-contract trial.

“As I told the jury, this case is a hit-and-run by the city, except Mr. Viera ran toward his obligations to protect a female being attacked, while the city ran from its obligations to protect Mr. Viera, a catastrophically injured officer, for decades,” defense attorney Michael Pike said.

Viera said the city's actions left him with no choice but to pursue legal remedies.

"The city said during the trial that I made a career out of suing them," he said. "It's not me wanting a career of suing them. It's they've made a career out of not complying with the law, not complying with the contract. They've left me no choice other than having to file these lawsuits."

Viera and the city reached a settlement agreement in May 2018, with the city agreeing to pay him benefits equal or greater than what it is paying to its human-resources director, according to court documents. Defense attorney Daniel Lustig said Viera qualified for Social Security disability benefits, thus rendering the city's argument that Viera wasn't catastrophically injured invalid.

"The city knew that Mr. Viera was receiving Social Security benefit payments for years," Lustig said. "In fact, the the city forced him to apply for the benefits back in 2001. They knew that he was getting those benefits, so they could not have challenged under the law the fact that he was catastrophically injured."

State law mandates coverage for injured officers, families

The Florida Legislature in the 1990s passed a law designed to make sure police officers and their families continue to receive health coverage if on-the-job injuries made it impossible for them to work.

The law requires an agency to provide health insurance for the injured officer, his or her spouse and their children who are younger than 25. Even if the officer dies, the spouse and children would continue to receive coverage, according to the law.

Circuit Judge Cheryl Caracuzzo initially ruled in the 2010 that Viera waited too long to demand coverage under the law because he filed a lawsuit after a four-year statute of limitations had expired.

But Florida's Fourth District Court of Appeal overruled the decision, finding that the statute of limitations in an ongoing obligation such as insurance payments extended from when the lawsuit was filed. It ruled the city should provide coverage and pay medical bills incurred by Viera retroactively to January 2006, four years before he filed the suit.

