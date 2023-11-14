Jury awards man $3 million, finds Salem Police officer used excessive force in wrongful arrest

A federal grand jury ordered the city of Salem to pay Christopher Garza more than $3 million after finding Salem Police officer David Baker used excessive force in the September 2021 wrongful arrest of Garza.

After a four-day trial in Portland, the jury found Salem Police officer David Baker used excessive force in the incident against Christopher Garza.

The jury on Thursday ordered the city of Salem to pay Garza $2 million in punitive damages, $1 million for non-economic damages for battery and false arrest and $150,000 in economic damages.

"The moment I saw the video, I said, that’s an incredible amount of force and it was totally unnecessary," said Garza's attorney, Jason Kafoury of Kafoury & McDougal.

According to the lawsuit, Garza, 49, who is part Native American and Hispanic, was working on a car at OK Tire on Sept. 17, 2021, with two other Hispanic men. The tire shop is also where the motor home Garza was living in was parked.

Baker, who has been with Salem Police since 2013, pulled into the parking lot, accused Garza of stealing the car, grabbed him by his right arm, shoved him onto the hood of his police car, handcuffed him, and threw him into the police car, according to news reports.

Garza’s lawyers argued he was stopped and Baker used excessive force without probable cause. They also argued he suffered injuries, including a shoulder injury that required surgery to correct.

The city argued in a court filing the tire shop was closed when Baker saw the three men around the vehicle at 12:30 a.m. and that Garza became confrontational and hostile when he was confronted.

The city's attorneys said that once Baker found out that Garza was legally allowed to be on the property of OK Tire, he was released.

The city argued Garza’s injuries were caused by his own negligent conduct and if there was any assault or battery, it was justified under the circumstances.

The jury found Baker’s actions weren’t justified and gave Garza the $3.1 million in damages.

“I went through one surgery, and I need another surgery,” Garza told KGW-TV . “My arm probably won’t work the same ever again.”

Baker is still employed as an officer by the Salem Police Department, according to a spokesperson.

Since the incident, Baker has taken 111 hours of training, including training in harassment, ethics and bias, according to state records.

The city of Salem did not immediately respond to a request for an interview.

Bill Poehler covers Marion and Polk County for the Statesman Journal. Contact him at bpoehler@StatesmanJournal.com

