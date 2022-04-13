Jury awards nearly $1.3M to prison officer who suffered PTSD after fight with inmate

LANSING — A Macomb County jury on Tuesday awarded nearly $1.3 million to a corrections officer who developed PTSD after suffering a shattered ankle during a struggle with a prisoner with a history of violent assaults.

After a three-week trial in Macomb County Circuit Court and about 10 hours of deliberation, a six-person jury found that the Corrections Department failed to accommodate Darrin Rushing’s disability and retaliated against him for saying he wanted to avoid contact with prisoner Lester Gunn.

Darrin Rushing

The jury verdict — the latest in a series of six-figure and seven-figure verdicts and settlements involving the department — came the same day the department was celebrating its victory in another lawsuit in which a prison supervisor alleged racial discrimination.

Jonathan Marko, the Detroit attorney who represented Rushing and has brought numerous suits against the department, said the state prison agency has a history of retaliating against employees who speak up and "they can't admit when they do something wrong."

Chris Gautz, a department spokesman, had no immediate comment on the verdict.

Rushing, who was honorably discharged after six years as a U.S. Marine, was voted top recruit when he joined the department in 1999. He had a spotless work record until the events that followed his 2011 on-the-job injury, the jury was told.

Rushing was still using a cane when he returned to work at the Macomb Correctional Facility. He was first given light duties and then made a prison counselor, where he excelled and was unlikely to run into Gunn or have to break up a prison fight, according to the plaintiff's summary of the case.

But when a new warden arrived in 2015, Rushing was removed from the counselor's job and ordered back to his old job as a corrections officer.

That new warden was Randall Haas, who has since retired. He testified in a deposition that he made the change because there was a shortage of corrections officers and some were facing mandatory overtime.

Returned to his old job, Rushing, who was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, was suffering flashbacks and panic attacks as well as anger and feelings of wanting to hurt Gunn, according to evidence in the case.

Rushing made a written request for a special problem offender notice for Gunn, 36, who was convicted of assaulting other prison employees in 2012, 2018, and 2019, prison records show. Such a designation is frequently granted when prisoners assault staff and they result in the prisoner being moved to a different prison, to prevent future contact.

But Rushing's request was rejected without even being sent to the security classification committee, as normally happened, court was told.

Haas testified it was his understanding Rushing "was injured not directly by the prisoner but by some unfortunate act during the restraint of the prisoner," which involved multiple officers.

And while Haas conceded that Gunn had a long history of assaultive behavior, "the job people sign up for is to work with prisoners every day," Haas testified. "And I was a corrections officer for four years. I've been assaulted; thank God not as seriously as Mr. Rushing. But the unfortunate truth is that we still have to work with prisoners."

Prison officials suspended Rushing for five days without pay after he refused to go the chow hall, where he believed he would encounter Gunn, and suffered a panic attack, according to the case summary. He then received a seven-day suspension for commenting about the five-day suspension.

The jury found that the discipline never would have happened if the department had accommodated Rushing's disability, as it should have, according to the verdict form.

Prison officials also turned Rushing down for several other jobs he applied for, despite the fact he was well-qualified, with a master's degree in public administration. Officials testified that officers could not be considered for promotion with active discipline on their record. There was also evidence that a prison official sabotaged Rushing's efforts to get a job elsewhere, with a sheriff's department, according to case summaries prepared by the parties.

"He was targeted by MDOC management and his career was ruined," Marko said.

The jury awarded more than $400,000 in economic damages, plus nearly $868,000 in non-economic damages, such as pain and suffering.

Rushing still works at the prison, now as a warehouse supervisor. Gunn has been moved to another prison.

On Monday, a federal judge dismissed another lawsuit brought by Marko. In that case, a prison supervisor alleged Corrections Department officials made his life hell after he complained about a co-worker using the 'N' word. The judge found there were non-discriminatory explanations for the series of events that followed the incident at a prison Christmas party.

Marko has won several other judgments and settlements against the department, including an $11.4 million jury verdict in 2019 for two Black prison employees alleging racial discrimination and retaliation.

