🌱 Jury awards protesters $14M + Job Recovery + Outdoor Rec Head

Federal jury awards $14 million to protesters injured during George Floyd protests in Denver. A jury found that Denver Police violated the First and Fourth Amendment rights of protesters. (FOX31) COVID-19 hospitalizations ebb in Colorado, but variant on the rise. Colorado health department reported 135 hospitalized coronavirus patients on Tuesday. That's the lowest number since March of 2020. Sixty-seven percent of those hospitalized are unvaccinated. (CPR) Denver's job market completely recovers from 2020 pandemic losses. It took 22 months for the unemployment rate to move from its pandemic recession peak of 11.8 percent back to the pre-pandemic rate of 4 percent. (CBS4) Relying on industry to protect us from air toxics is a failed approach. Colorado doesn’t have health-based standards to limit how much of these toxic substances industries can emit. (CO Newsline) Conor Hall takes the helm of the State of Colorado's Office of Recreation. Despite the recent announcement that the Outdoor Retailer Expo was leaving the Denver, Conor has a fully-staffed office that will continue to serve as the contact for Colorado’s outdoor industry – from nonprofits to outfitters to gear manufacturers – and he has big plans for Colorado. (5280)

Police Museum honors trailblazing sergeant. Margaret Chavez helped pave the road for women in law enforcement in Denver. (CBS4)

Mark your calendar for the Sun Valley Rising Viaduct Night Market. The Sun Valley Kitchen + Community Center, along with the West Colfax Business Improvement District are hosting an evening event under the Colfax Viaduct near Empower Field on May 14. (Denverite)

