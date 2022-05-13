Jury to begin deliberations in molest trial

May 13—ANDERSON — An Elwood man shook his head in denial when deputy prosecutor Dan Kopp said the truth was that the man molested a 6-year-old girl.

A Madison Circuit Court Division 1 jury will begin deliberations in the case against Michael Beeman, 23, on a felony charge of child molesting.

Beeman denied molesting the girl during questioning by defense attorney Marcus Henderson on Thursday.

Beeman said that at the time the alleged offenses took place in 2017 and 2018, he was living in Fort Wayne and coming to Elwood on weekends, staying at the girl's house.

"I only remember being alone with her one time when her mother went to the gas station," he testified. "Other than a hug, there was no other physical contact."

Kopp asked Beeman if the girl's behavior toward him changed after the alleged incident took place, and Beeman said it hadn't.

The probable cause affidavit filed by Elwood detective Ben Gosnell stated the girl's behavior changed after the alleged incident and the hugs stopped.

Kopp asked Beeman if he denied knowing the family when he was initially questioned by police. Beeman said he did deny it, but hadn't seen the family in a year.

During further questioning by Henderson, Beeman said he didn't know at first who Gosnell was referring to.

Gosnell testified he attended the Kids Talk interview with the girl and she identified Beeman.

Holly Renz, a certified sexual assault nurse examiner, said she didn't review the details of the case, but was testifying from her 25 years of experience.

Renz testified most children and teenagers delay disclosing abuse.

"Abuse is using taking place on an ongoing basis," she said. "If a child is told not to tell, they don't tell."

Renz said national statistics show 70% to 80% of the time the child can name their abuser as someone they know.

"They disclose if the person is no longer in their life," she said. "It's a safety factor. They want to be believed and taken out of a situation."

When asked by Henderson, Renz said national research has found that false accusations are made 2% to 8% of the time.

"I believe it unlikely a child would make false accusations," she testified. "I always believe children."

