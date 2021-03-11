Jury begins to deliberate Tyler Rambo trial

Emma Epperly, The Spokesman-Review, Spokane, Wash.
·5 min read

Mar. 10—The fate of a man accused of firing a gun at City Park in Coeur d'Alene during a July 4 celebration before he was shot 14 times by police is in the hands of a jury.

Prosecutors and the defense in the Tyler Rambo trial finished their arguments Thursday afternoon.

Rambo went to City Park in 2019 armed with a revolver ready to get revenge on a man who had assaulted him the week prior, according to Kootenai County prosecutors.

According to Rambo's defense attorney, he spent the morning with his family at the park and stayed to watch the fireworks with his then 7-year-old sister. When he ran into the man who had assaulted him the week prior, Rambo was scared and the two men got into a fight, that ended in Rambo shooting his gun into the air to get away, the defense argued.

Dazed and confused, Rambo ran to get away from his assailants only to realize he was surrounded by police, the defense argued. He put his hands up and motioned for the officers to hang on seconds before he was tased causing his gun to discharge, the defense argued.

The attorney presented their closing arguments to the jury and Judge Cynthia Meyer on Wednesday morning after more than a week of presenting evidence.

Kootenai County Deputy Prosecutor Molly Nivison argued Rambo "caused total pandemonium" that day in the park and it all started with his "deliberate choice" to bring a his .357 revolver.

She argued Rambo picked a fight with Jawaun Anderson, still embarrassed he had been beat up by Anderson about a week prior. Rambo wouldn't have gotten into the fight if he didn't know he had the revolver, the prosecutor argued.

"He used that gun and tried to shoot Jawaun in the face," Nivison said.

Rambo is charged with second-degree attempted murder and aggravated assault for the initial fight with Jawaun Anderson and Jazmin Smith.

Smith allegedly had a gun pointed at her face as well and was in fear for her life, according to her testimony last week.

During her testimony there was debate over how drunk Smith was that day but Wednesday Nivison argued that didn't matter because Smith remembers the feeling of having a gun in her face.

After the fight Rambo ran. A police officer testified he made eye contact with Rambo who was then running away from the scene. Rambo denied the encounter ever happened.

The prosecution then argued Rambo ran from police and refused to comply with commands to "drop the gun" and "get on the ground" before being tased. While being tased the prosecution alleges he intentionally fired on officers who then returned fire striking him at least 14 times.

From the moment the officers formed in a semi-circle around Rambo to when the shot was fired, Nivison argued he was displaying "assaultive" behavior.

Rambo was charged with three counts of aggravated assault or battery of a peace officer for the confrontation with law enforcement. The charge stems from the idea that officers were assaulted when Rambo brandished the gun and refused to follow their commands.

The prosecution argued that brandishing includes pacing while holding the firearm, pointing it at officers and pulling the trigger.

During his closing arguments, Rambo's attorney Richard Baughman argued brandishing does not include pointing the gun at officers or firing the gun otherwise those specifics would have been included in the charge.

The defense argued Rambo was having a fun day with his family at the park when he ran into Anderson, who was ready for a fight. While Rambo admits to throwing the first punch, he said the tables quickly turned and he was on the ground in the fetal position being hit and kicked by Anderson and his friends.

Rambo said that's when he pulled out his .357 revolver and fired one shot into the air. When Baughman cross-examined Smith last week, he pointed to statements she had made to investigators saying the gun was fired in the air, as evidence she was an unreliable witness.

He also argued Anderson was an unreliable witness. While testifying at the trial last week, Anderson admitted to lying under oath .

With ears ringing, Rambo ran away from the fight, and his assailants, whom he assumed were chasing him, the defense argued.

Only when Rambo stopped at the basketball courts to catch his bearings did he realize there were a handful of police officers behind him, he said.

Rambo said when he saw the cops he turned around and put his hands in the air but was scared to drop the already cocked gun. He attempted to de-cock the gun but was hit with a stun gun while in the process, causing him to lose his grip on the hammer, Rambo told the court.

That's when Rambo's gun went off and police returned fire, striking him more than 14 times. Rambo's legs had to be amputated at the hip due to his injuries.

The defense argued to the jury that there is not enough evidence to prove Rambo assaulted the officers just by brandishing the weapon and that, with his hands and gun in the air, Rambo was not putting the officers in imminent danger.

Throughout his closing statement, Baughman reminded the jury that the burden is on the prosecution to prove Rambo committed the crimes he's accused of beyond a reasonable doubt.

Rambo entered a not guilty plea on all counts.

In the seven days of court proceedings, the jury heard testimony from Anderson and Smith, along with bystanders, police officers, experts and Rambo. The jury began deliberating at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and ended for the day just before 5 p.m. The jury will resume deliberations early Thursday.

Recommended Stories

  • Michael Cohen has seventh meeting with Manhattan DA as Trump investigation ramps up

    The meeting comes as the sprawling investigation into the former president's taxes and finances intensifies.

  • Prosecutors Allege Honduras President Helped Traffic Cocaine to US

    Federal prosecutors alleged that Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernández helped move cocaine into the U.S., during the trial of an alleged Honduran drug trafficker in New York on Tuesday. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jacob Gutwillig said Hernández told accused cocaine trafficker Geovanny Fuentes Ramírez to “shove the drugs right up the noses of the gringos” in an exchange sometime in 2013 or 2014, the Associated Press reported. Ramírez is the trafficker currently on trial, while Hernández does not face charges. A witness to the exchange, an accountant referred to by prosecutors as José Sánchez, described the meeting to prosecutors and will testify later in the trial. Sánchez ran a rice business allegedly used by Ramírez to launder drug money. Ramírez allegedly paid Hernández a $25,000 bribe to move drugs through Honduras. Hernández has vehemently denied working with drug traffickers. However, documents filed by U.S. prosecutors in January contend that Hernández has received bribes from drug traffickers and used the Honduran army to protect a cocaine laboratory as well as shipments destined for the U.S. Juan Antonio Hernández, the president’s brother, was convicted in 2019 of helping to “process, receive, transport, and distribute multi-ton loads of cocaine that arrived in Honduras via planes, helicopters, and go-fast vessels,” according to the U.S. Justice Department. The new allegations against Hernández come several months after the Justice Department arrested Mexico’s former defense minister, General Salvador Cienfuegos, accusing him of protecting the H-2 drug cartel while conducting military operations against its rivals. However, the Justice Department dropped charges against Cienfuegos in November, in order to allow Mexican authorities to pursue the case. Mexico’s attorney general’s office announced in January 2021 that the country would not pursue any charges against Cienfuegos.

  • Polls find most Americans support Biden's COVID-19 stimulus package

    A range of polls depict an American public open to broad and direct government intervention, presenting a possible sea change in politics.

  • Could Capitol rioters sue Trump for legal costs?

    MSNBC host says Trump’s mob could sue for attorneys’ fees, lost income, and punitive damages

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene claims Democrats’ Covid bill ‘enslaves’ the US and favours Black Americans in pre-vote rant

    ‘It pays reparations,’ Georgia Republican congresswoman claims of Covid bill

  • 'Just grateful': 10-year-old girl speaks out after being shot in crossfire

    A 10-year-old girl is recovering at home after being shot while walking to a corner store. WBAL-TV 11 News spoke with Kaelin Washington and her mother, Jasmine Ramsey, about the ordeal.

  • A Texas school has never won the Big 12 basketball tournament. Could this be the year?

    Players and coaches were surprised to learn that no Texas school has ever won the Big 12 tournament. Is that enough motivation to stop the drought?

  • Republicans hit back at Trump saying they have ‘every right’ to use his name in fundraising

    Trump was enraged that his name and likeness had been used to raise money for organisations that would then help reelect Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach him

  • More than a day after Meghan and Harry's explosive interview, the royal family hasn't responded and is said to be stuck in crisis talks

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey was broadcast on CBS on Sunday night and on ITV in the UK on Monday night.

  • Stacey Dash apologizes for political past: ‘I made a lot of mistakes’

    Actress and former Fox News pundit Stacey Dash is falling on her sword by denouncing Donald Trump and distancing herself from the conservative network. During an interview with DailyMailTV on Wednesday, Dash claimed the right-wing focused outlet casted her as an “angry Black woman.” Dash claimed that anger led to her mistakes.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene delays COVID stimulus vote, annoys Republicans

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's vote to adjourn proceedings Wednesday drew criticism on both sides of the aisle after she delayed the House's vote on the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill. Why it matters: President Biden's relief bill passed along party lines after Greene protested the bill by using a procedural tactic to slow down the vote. Her procedural quagmires are adding to the conflict among Republicans in Congress.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Forty Republicans sided with Democrats by voting against her motion to adjourn. The number of Republican members opposing Greene's stall tactics have increased since February, and doubled in size since last week when the Georgia representative made a motion to adjourn.What they're saying: "I'm tired of all the games and I just want to move along with the business of the government," Rep. Tom Rice (R-S.C.) told Axios."Dilatory tactics work like salt, lightly sprinkled brings flavor, too much will ruin the meal," said Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.) “The GOP leadership has a strategy to retake the House in 2022 and the frequent calls for adjournment are not the plan," Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) said in a statement.Most Republicans sided with Greene, though, and some defended her."Anything to slow down the Democrats from destroying our country, I'm all for it," Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) told Axios before walking into the House chamber.“We only have so many levers in the minority,” Rep. Mike Garcia (R-Calif.) told reporters.After the COVID bill passed, Greene thanked the 149 Republicans who voted with her and referred to the dissenters as the "40 white flags of the Surrender Caucus" in a statement on Twitter.Not a single Democrat voted in favor of Greene's motion, and some expressed annoyance with the procedural vote that delayed the House's debate on the COVID amendment by 30 minutes."Part of our job is coming in here to do voting. When you come to Congress you soon realize the most precious thing you have is time. These procedural votes just done to mess with the system, I think, waste a lot of time and energy," Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) told Axios."Yes," said Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) when asked if she's mad about the procedural vote. "Because we're fighting for their constituents and they're not."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Des Moines reporter's acquittal lauded as victory for press freedom

    Press freedom advocates are celebrating a decision by jurors in Iowa to acquit Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri of all charges that she incurred while covering a Black Lives Matter protest last May.Why it matters: The verdict sets a critical precedent for journalists covering protests and political movements moving forward. More than 100 reporters were arrested while covering Black Lives Matter protests last year. While charges against most were eventually dropped, others are still pending.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: The jury found that Sahouri and her then-boyfriend Spenser Robnett, who also stood trial this week, were found not guilty of two misdemeanor charges — failure to disperse and interference with official acts.During the three-day trial, the plaintiff argued that Sahouri and Robnett refused to leave the demonstration scene upon police requests. The defense argued the order wasn't clear and they didn't fail to obey commands.Des Moines Officer Luke Wilson, who arrested Sahouri last summer, testified that he made the arrest because Sahouri interfered with the arrest of her then-boyfriend and that she refused to leave the premises after he shot pepper spray to disperse the crowds. His body cam was not recording during the incident. Sahouri testified that she identified herself as "press" but was still pepper sprayed by the police. "I put up my hands," she said. "I said, 'I'm press, I'm, press, I'm press.' He grabbed me, pepper sprayed me and as he was doing so, said 'that's not what I asked.'" What they're saying: “I’m thankful to the jury for doing the right thing," Sahouri said following the verdict. "Their decision upholds freedom of the press and justice in our democracy,” “We are very grateful that justice was done today, and that Andrea was fully exonerated,'" said Maribel Perez Wadsworth, president of News at Gannett Media, the parent company to the Des Moines Register."If reporters are arrested and hauled away from protests, that denies people the right to know what’s going on in their community,” said Carol Hunter, executive editor of the Des Moines Register.Be smart: Trials like this are uncommon in the U.S., as journalists are rarely arrested on the job. This case quickly gained international attention, in part because violence against journalists across the U.S. and globally is on the rise. "During civil unrest over the summer, we documented disturbing cases where journalists were targeted specifically because they were members of the media," said Katherine Jacobsen of the Committee to Protect Journalists. The big picture: Free press advocates are lauding the decision as a victory, but say it's problematic that Sahouri was charged to begin with. "This is a huge relief that she was acquitted but even still, it's deeply disturbing that this case even went to trial in the first place," said Sarah Matthews, a staff attorney with the Reporters Committee."The fact that this even got to trial sends a really chilling message to journalists, especially those considering covering protests in Des Moines specifically.""As a journalist who documents press freedom violations in the U.S. it’s a concerning precedent for her to have not only been arrested and assaulted with pepper spray while reporting but then to also face trial," said Kirstin McCudden, managing editor of the U.S. Press Freedom Tracker, in a statement. "The jury verdict is welcome, but doesn’t fully lift the shadow this prosecution has cast over one of our country’s most core values," the Freedom of the Press Foundation said in a statement. Yes, but: While press freedom experts agree this case sets an important precedent for other similar cases globally, most legal scholars don't believe Sahouri's case will have a major impact on other protestors."Legally, there’d be no connection between this case and other cases because each case is going to be judged kind of on its own merits," said Steve Foritano, director of the First Year Trial Practicum at Drake University.What to watch: One of the major issues addressed in this case but still unresolved is how press should identify themselves when covering protests or other dangerous situations where police may be involved without putting themselves in danger. While some TV journalists are easily-identifiable with cameras and microphones, many print journalists often get confused for protestors or other on-the-ground witnesses. Matthews said the Reporters Committee encourages journalists to clearly identify themselves because there are legal benefits in doing so. It puts police on notice that they are are protected to cover protests by the First Amendment. Still, she concedes, "It is very tricky." A good solution for journalists if they feel they are in danger by identifying themselves as press is to potentially remove the logo of your news outlet while still identifying as press and to always have credentials on you, even if not visible. The bottom line: "Unfortunately there isn't a one-size fits all answer here," Jacobsens said. "It is important that journalists assess the situation on the ground and decide the safest way to report."Disclosure: Both Axios' Linh Ta and Jason Clayworth previously worked with Sahouri at the Register.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • American Airlines says 13,000 workers can tear up furlough notices after passage of COVID-19 relief bill

    American Airlines is "happily" canceling over 10,000 furloughs as Congress' new COVID-19 relief bill heads to President Biden's desk. American Airlines CEO Doug Parker and President Robert Isom told employees on Wednesday that after Congress passed the new $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that includes more funding for the Payroll Support Program, it will be canceling 13,000 furloughs. "For our 13,000 colleagues who received Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notices last month, those are happily canceled - you can tear them up!" the company said. American Airlines had previously informed 13,000 employees that they would be furloughed without more federal assistance, according to CNN. Biden is planning to sign the new relief package, the American Rescue Plan, on Friday. It includes $15 billion for the airline industry, NPR notes. When Biden signs the relief package, American Airlines said this will "extend" its commitment that all U.S. team members will "continue to receive pay and benefits through" Sept. 30. The company also told employees, "if you see your local congressional representative on a flight, be sure to thank her or him for their work this past year and for recognizing the noble work you all do every day." White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain quickly celebrated news of the canceled American Airlines furloughs on Wednesday, tweeting in response, "Help is here." Overall, CNN writes, Congress' relief bill is "expected to save 27,000 airline workers from furloughs." NEW: American Airlines is telling 13,000 workers who received notices of April 1 furloughs "you can tear them up!" House passage of $1.9 trillion stimulus bill extends airline Payroll Support Program once again. pic.twitter.com/a23SkVfhwd — Pete Muntean (@petemuntean) March 10, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyDid Republicans just sign their midterms death warrant?Good job, Biden. Now comes the hard part.

  • Key U.S. lawmaker questions May deadline for troop pullout from Afghanistan

    U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez said on Tuesday a May 1 deadline for withdrawing U.S. forces from Afghanistan may have to be reconsidered because the Taliban are not meeting their commitments under a 2020 peace deal. "I'm very concerned about the viability of the peace process in Afghanistan," Menendez said on a call with reporters, adding that he believes the Taliban is "clearly not abiding" by all of the commitments it made. The new U.S. administration of President Joe Biden wants to revive stalled peace talks before May 1, when the last 2,500 U.S. troops must leave Afghanistan under the Feb. 29, 2020, deal struck between the Taliban and the former Trump administration.

  • Popovich announces Aldridge will be moving on from Spurs

    LaMarcus Aldridge has played his final game for the San Antonio Spurs, with coach Gregg Popovich announcing Wednesday night that the team and the seven-time All-Star have mutually agreed to seek opportunities for him elsewhere. The Spurs will try to trade Aldridge before the March 25 deadline. If no trades are worked out, the team could simply buy Aldridge out and let him sign elsewhere as a free agent.

  • Meghan had given backing to friend who told TV show 'many emails and texts' supported her claims

    The Duchess of Sussex allowed one of her closest friends to give a television interview just hours after agreeing to the Queen’s wish not to provide further explosive commentary on her grievances. Janina Gavankar, an actress, told ITV’s This Morning that there were "many emails and texts" to support Meghan’s claims that her mental health concerns were ignored by Buckingham Palace. The interview, which Miss Gavankar confirmed had been authorised by the Duchess, is likely to have caused frustration among palace aides, coming after the Sussexes indicated they would adhere to the Queen’s wish to address their concerns privately with the family. The Duchess told Ms Winfrey that she was denied medical help when she contemplated suicide A source close to the couple suggested on Wednesday that nothing further on the matter would be heard from their camp, bringing them into line with the Royal family’s desire to avoid a further war of words.

  • The official royal response to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry suggests a divided family, according to a crisis communications expert

    The royals say they'll take Markle and Harry's claims seriously, but a crisis communications expert says these may be empty words.

  • No love from Florida: Meghan Markle’s half-sister just ripped her over Oprah interview

    They say blood is thicker than water, but there still isn’t any love lost between these two half-siblings.

  • Monster storm to bring several feet of snow, tornado threat

    A slow-moving, blockbuster storm this weekend could bring record snowfall to the Rockies and Plains, while other areas get flooding rain and tornadoes.

  • Tons of Nintendo Switch games are on sale for up to 75% off for Mario Day 2021

    Nintendo Switch games are up to 75% off in celebration of Mario Day right now at Best Buy—find out more.